Russia ready to export new T-90 tank variant



by Richard Tomkins



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UPI) Feb 20, 2017



Russia's Uralvagonzavod scientific-production corporation is ready to export the latest variant of the T-90 main battle tank, Russian news agency Tass reports.

General of the Army Alexei Maslov, the special representative of UVZ for military-technical cooperation, was quoted by the news agency as saying the decision comes as production of the T-90MS is ready to accelerate.

"We have established the low-rate initial production of these vehicles," he said at the IDEX 2017 trade show in Abu Dhabi. "It has been almost mastered, and we are ready to conduct export deliveries.

"... The serial production is set up in the interests of both Russia's Ministry of Defense and foreign customers. The technological processes that allow increasing of the serial production volumes have been fine-tuned," Maslov said.

On Monday, also from IDEX 2017, Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Tass, "A large-scale contract was signed with a Middle East country in December. Another contract on this type of military output is expected to be signed soon." Manturov did not identify the country.

Maslov said the T-90MS tank features a high degree of process automation. It can conduct self-testing and self-diagnostics and can be integrated with foreign components, such as communication systems and air-cooling units.

After-sales support and a crew training system are offered with the tank.

"We offer a full system of technical maintenance for the whole life cycle of the vehicle," Maslov said. "The technical solutions can be implemented in both stationary service centers and field environment."

U.S. Army purchases additional HERCULES vehicles

Washington (UPI) Feb 20, 2017 - The U.S. Army awarded BAE Systems Land and Armaments a $28 million contract modification for the procurement of 11 M88A2 recovery vehicles.

The vehicles, known as Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift Evacuation System, or HERCULES, are among the largest armored recovery vehicles used by the branch. They can be used to recover large assets from the battlefield.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in York, Penn., and expects it to be complete by the end of November 2018.

BAE Systems received all funding at the time of the contract modification award. The Army Contracting Command in Warren, Mich., is listed as the contracting activity.

The HERCULES is designed to provide towing, winching and hoisting to support warfighters on the battlefield. The vehicle's main winch is capable of carrying 70-ton objects, allowing the HERCULES to tow M1A2 main battle tanks and similar assets.