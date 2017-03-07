Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Russia to arm Antey nuclear subs with Kalibr missiles
 by Ryan Maass
 Moscow (UPI) Mar 07, 2017


Russian Project 949A Antey submarines will be armed with Kalibr missile systems following an upgrade project, according to state media reports.

The vessels, also known by their NATO reporting names Oscar I and Oscar II, are currently armed with P-700 Granit cruise missiles in addition to various anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons. The Kremlin's plans to improve the Soviet-era ships were announced by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov.

"The Zvezda shipyard is carrying out profound modernization of Project 949A nuclear submarines, including the replacement of armament with the Kalibr missile complex and also the replacement of navigation, life support and other systems," the minister told the TASS news agency.

Moscow has so far constructed 11 Project 949A Antey submarines, 8 of which have remained operational with the country's navy. Each vessel displaces 24,000 tons at sea.

Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering CEO Igor Vilnit adds all Project 949A Antey submarines will receive the upgrade.

U.S. Navy places Trident II guidance system production order
 Washington (UPI) Feb 27, 2017
 The U.S. Navy awarded Charles Stark Draper Laboratory a $59.6 million contract modification for Trident MK 6 guidance system production work. Under the agreement, the contractor is tasked with providing failure verification, test, repair and recertification services. The company will also provide electronic assemblies and modules. The Trident II is a submarine-launched ballistic ... read more
