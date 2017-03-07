Russia to arm Antey nuclear subs with Kalibr missiles



by Ryan Maass



Moscow (UPI) Mar 07, 2017



Russian Project 949A Antey submarines will be armed with Kalibr missile systems following an upgrade project, according to state media reports.

The vessels, also known by their NATO reporting names Oscar I and Oscar II, are currently armed with P-700 Granit cruise missiles in addition to various anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons. The Kremlin's plans to improve the Soviet-era ships were announced by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov.

"The Zvezda shipyard is carrying out profound modernization of Project 949A nuclear submarines, including the replacement of armament with the Kalibr missile complex and also the replacement of navigation, life support and other systems," the minister told the TASS news agency.

Moscow has so far constructed 11 Project 949A Antey submarines, 8 of which have remained operational with the country's navy. Each vessel displaces 24,000 tons at sea.

Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering CEO Igor Vilnit adds all Project 949A Antey submarines will receive the upgrade.

