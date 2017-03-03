Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Russian, Syrian regime convoys enter northern Syria city
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) March 3, 2017


Demining operations begin in Palmyra: Russia
Moscow (AFP) March 3, 2017 - Syrian forces have begun to demine the ancient city of Palmyra which was captured this week with the support of Russian airpower, Russia's military said Friday.

"The inspection of buildings and structures in the city is ongoing," senior commander Sergei Rudskoi told journalists.

"Syrian deminers who were trained by Russian specialists at the training centre in Aleppo have begun to neutralise mines and explosive objects which were left by the terrorists," he said, adding that Russian experts will soon join the efforts.

Russia used both planes and Ka-52 helicopters to back the ground offensive on Palmyra, Rudskoi said.

"To conserve historic heritage that was not destroyed by the ISIL terrorists, there were no strikes in the vicinity of historical monuments of ancient Palmyra," he said.

Palmyra, an oasis city in central Syria, has traded hands several times during the six-year civil war and become a symbol of wanton destruction by the Islamic State group jihadists of priceless historical landmarks that have UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

The jihadists first seized the city in May 2015 but were driven out in March 2016 and proceeded to recapture Palmyra in December when the Syrian government focused on rebel-held east Aleppo.

Russia and Syrian regime forces are moving "humanitarian" convoys carrying military equipment into the former Islamic State group's bastion of Manbij in northern Syria, the US Defense Department said Friday.

The move would likely make it more difficult for Turkish troops to strike Syrian Kurdish forces if they did not withdraw from Manbij.

"We have noticed and observed and are aware of the fact that these humanitarian convoys sponsored by the regime (of President Bashar al-Assad) and Russia have been moving into Manbij and that they have some armored equipment with them," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

He said the military equipment included "up-armored vehicles" and another defense official said the materiel appeared to be for "force protection."

Manbij has become the center of geopolitical intrigue extending beyond the fight against the Islamic State, as multiple international powers with competing goals home in on the area.

The United States is backing a Kurdish-Arab alliance called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight IS, and these fighters pushed the jihadists from Manbij last year.

Around the same time, Turkey crossed into northern Syria and joined the anti-IS fight, while also working to keep in check the Kurdish fighters, which it views as terrorists.

Turkey threatened Thursday to strike the Syrian Kurdish militia forces if they did not withdraw from Manbij.

Russian and Syrian regime troops entering Manbij might be beneficial for the United States, as it could stop Turkey and Kurdish forces -- both of whom are US allies -- from fighting there.

"All I would say is we just continue to want to see all parties on the ground continue to focus (on IS)," Davis said.

He added that Russia had informed the United States about the convoys ahead of time through a special hotline.

WAR REPORT
Russian jets mistakenly bomb US-backed forces in Syria: US
 Washington (AFP) March 1, 2017
 /> Russian warplanes bombed US-backed fighters in several small villages in northern Syria after they mistakenly thought Islamic State group forces were in the area, a US general said Wednesday. Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend said Russian and Syrian regime aircraft attacked the villages to the south and east of Al-Bab in Aleppo province on Tuesday, resulting in an unspecified num ... read more
