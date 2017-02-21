Saab launches new CoastControl product for coast guards

|
by Richard Tomkins
Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 21, 2017
Saab has launched a new product to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of coast guards around the world.
The product is called CoastControl, which combines a full suite of surveillance and communications products with a workflow management tool for structured incident management, decision support, management of personnel, smart deployment of critical assets and surveillance.
"People often do not realize the breadth and intensity of coastal security work," said Tomas Hjelmberg, head of Saab's Maritime Traffic Management unit. "It often involves tasks such as search and rescue, law enforcement and environmental protection. Situations can evolve rapidly and accurate decision support from CoastControl has the potential to save lives."
Saab said the system's fully integrated management tool features decision support functions, communications, full recording and replay capabilities and analysis. It also automatically creates incident reports.
The system is being displayed by Saab at the IDEX 2017 trade exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
