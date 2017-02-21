Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Saab launches new CoastControl product for coast guards
 by Richard Tomkins
 Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 21, 2017


Interpol orders CBRN sampling equipment from Saab
Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 21, 2017 - Interpol, the international police organization, is to receive customized chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear sampling equipment from Saab.

The Interpol order of six sampling units, together with a certified packaging container for CBRN samples, are for the organization's BioTerrorism Prevention Unit.

"With this order Saab further strengthens its position as a supplier of advanced CBRN solutions, while contributing to increased preparedness and keeping people and societies safe," Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab's Support and Services business area said.

"Saab's CBRN equipment provides first responders with all the tools they need to conduct efficient, proper and secure field collection, and safe transportation, of all types of toxic materials."

The equipment is due for delivery next month. The value of the order was not disclosed.

Interpol's BioTerrorism Prevention Unit will primarily use the CBRN products for training purposes.

Saab has launched a new product to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of coast guards around the world.

The product is called CoastControl, which combines a full suite of surveillance and communications products with a workflow management tool for structured incident management, decision support, management of personnel, smart deployment of critical assets and surveillance.

"People often do not realize the breadth and intensity of coastal security work," said Tomas Hjelmberg, head of Saab's Maritime Traffic Management unit. "It often involves tasks such as search and rescue, law enforcement and environmental protection. Situations can evolve rapidly and accurate decision support from CoastControl has the potential to save lives."

Saab said the system's fully integrated management tool features decision support functions, communications, full recording and replay capabilities and analysis. It also automatically creates incident reports.

The system is being displayed by Saab at the IDEX 2017 trade exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin to perform full-rate eCASS production for U.S. Navy
 Orlando, Fla. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
 Lockheed Martin secured a $166 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform full-rate production for 63 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems. The technology to be delivered is a follow-up to the Navy's existing equipment used to verify combat readiness for the branch's aircraft. The electronic Consolidated Automated Support System, or eCASS, is designed to be compa ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles

 Iran tests missiles in naval exercises

 Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

 U.K., France to upgrade long-range Storm Shadow missiles
FLOATING STEEL
GA-ASI forms team to supply Reaper drones to Australia

 U.S. Air Force to retire MQ-1 Predator drone in 2018

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter

 AirMap $26M Series B Led By Microsoft Ventures
FLOATING STEEL
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
FLOATING STEEL
Russia to start testing TIGR unmanned armored car in 2017

 Atlas Elektronik contracted for ARCIMS vehicles

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns
FLOATING STEEL
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
FLOATING STEEL
Wary US and China pledge respect at first Trump-era meet

 Erdogan says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report

 Russia and UK hold high-level military talks in Moscow

 Russia wants to form new Collective Security Bloc that replaces NATO
FLOATING STEEL
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement