Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TERROR WARS
Sarin: lethal nerve gas that kills in minutes
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 7, 2017


The United States believes the Syrian government employed a sarin-like nerve agent in Tuesday's deadly attack in the country's northwest. Here are the key facts about sarin, which was discovered in Nazi Germany.

Originally conceived as a pesticide, sarin was used by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's regime to gas thousands of Kurds in the northern town of Halabja in 1988.

Inhaled or absorbed through the skin, the gas kills by crippling the respiratory center of the central nervous system and paralyzing the muscles around the lungs.

The combination results in death by suffocation, and sarin can contaminate food or water supplies, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Images from the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun showing victims suffering convulsions, breathing problems and foaming at the mouth have shocked the world. Initial analysis on victims brought to Turkey for treatment suggests they were exposed to sarin.

Symptoms of exposure to the agent include nausea and violent headaches, blurred vision, drooling, muscle convulsions, respiratory arrest and loss of consciousness, the CDC says.

"Sarin is 26 times more deadly than cyanide gas. Just a pinprick-sized droplet will kill a human," according to the World Health Organization.

Nerve agents are generally quick-acting and require only simple chemical techniques and inexpensive, readily available ingredients to manufacture.

Inhalation of a high dose -- say 200 milligrams of sarin -- may cause death "within a couple of minutes," with no time even for symptoms to develop, according to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Exposure through the skin takes longer to kill and the first symptoms may not occur for half an hour, followed by a quick progression.

Even when it does not kill, sarin's effects can cause permanent harm -- damaging a victim's lungs, eyes and central nervous system.

Heavier than air, the gas can linger in an area for up to six hours, depending on weather conditions.

The most notorious sarin attack occurred in the Kurdish city of Halabja in March 1988.

As many as 5,000 people were killed and 65,000 injured when the Iraqi military attacked using a combination of chemical agents that included sarin, mustard gas and possibly VX, a nerve agent 10 times more powerful than sarin.

It is thought to have been the worst-ever gas attack targeting civilians.

A cult also used the odorless, paralyzing agent in two attacks in Japan in the 1990s.

The Aum Supreme Truth cult released it in the Tokyo subway in March 1995, killing 13 people and injuring 6,000 others. The cult also used the nerve agent in an attack the year before in the Japanese city of Matsumoto, killing seven.

The name sarin comes from the chemists who discovered it by chance: Schrader, Ambros, Ruediger et Van der Linde. The scientists had been trying to create stronger pesticides but the formula was then taken up by the Nazi military for chemical weapons.

TERROR WARS
Syria 'chemical' attack: what we know
 Beirut (AFP) April 6, 2017
 An air strike hit rebel-held Khan Sheikhun in northwestern Syria on Tuesday morning, leaving dozens of civilians dead from a suspected chemical weapons attack. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Thursday denied government forces dropped chemical weapons on the town, after regime ally Russia said "toxic substances" may have been released when a "terrorist warehouse" was struck. The ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense

 Raytheon completes ballistic missile radar detection test

 U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors
TERROR WARS
Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia

 Latest NKorean missile was a Scud: US official

 Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system

 US confident it can thwart N.Korean missiles: US general
TERROR WARS
U.S. Navy tests updated Triton drone

 Whiteflies provide insight into stabilizing manmade drones during takeoff

 A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones
TERROR WARS
AF announces major changes to space enterprise

 Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems
TERROR WARS
Northrop Grumman to support IBCS development for U.S. Army

 General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges

 Rheinmetall subsidiary receives orders for mine-clearance systems
TERROR WARS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln
TERROR WARS
Trump, Xi talks "significant" for US-China ties: officials

 U.S., Lithuanian troops conduct Savage Wolf exercise

 Russia defends Syria against 'chemical attack' outcry

 Duterte orders Philippine troops to South China Sea reefs
TERROR WARS
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors

 New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space

 3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement