Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter



by Richard Tomkins



Geelong, Australia (UPI) Mar 1, 2017



Leonardo reports it is to supply its active electronically-scanned array radar to Austria's Schiebel for use on a Camcopter S-100 aircraft.

The aircraft, an unmanned helicopter, is being delivered by Austria-based Schiebel to an undisclosed country in North Africa for border monitoring and counter-terrorism surveillance missions.

"This is the second time Leonardo's PicoSAR radar has been chosen by Schiebel, the first being in support of a surveillance service contract," Leonardo said in a press release. "The two companies have also demonstrated a multi-sensor suite that included the PicoSAR and Leonardo's SAGE electronic warfare system on the UAS to the Royal Australian Navy and UK MOD, amongst others."

The PicoSAR system comes in a small and lightweight package -- it weighs about 22 pounds -- and is suitable for land and naval surveillance. The system was designed by Leonardo in England and has been acquired by more than 10 customers.

