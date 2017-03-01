Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter
 by Richard Tomkins
 Geelong, Australia (UPI) Mar 1, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Leonardo reports it is to supply its active electronically-scanned array radar to Austria's Schiebel for use on a Camcopter S-100 aircraft.

The aircraft, an unmanned helicopter, is being delivered by Austria-based Schiebel to an undisclosed country in North Africa for border monitoring and counter-terrorism surveillance missions.

"This is the second time Leonardo's PicoSAR radar has been chosen by Schiebel, the first being in support of a surveillance service contract," Leonardo said in a press release. "The two companies have also demonstrated a multi-sensor suite that included the PicoSAR and Leonardo's SAGE electronic warfare system on the UAS to the Royal Australian Navy and UK MOD, amongst others."

The PicoSAR system comes in a small and lightweight package -- it weighs about 22 pounds -- and is suitable for land and naval surveillance. The system was designed by Leonardo in England and has been acquired by more than 10 customers.

AirMap $26M Series B Led By Microsoft Ventures
 Santa Monica CA (SPX) Feb 28, 2017
 AirMap has announced a $26 million Series B funding round led by Microsoft Ventures, with additional participation from Airbus Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures (the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated), Rakuten, Sony, Yuneec, and existing investors General Catalyst and Lux Capital. The new investment brings AirMap's total funding to more than $43 million. The Series B funding round will bri ... read more
