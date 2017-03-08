Sierra Nevada to continue U.S. counter-IED support

|
by Ryan Maass
Los Angeles CA (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
Sierra Nevada received a $30.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the branch's effort to counter improvised explosive devices.
The contract modification tasks the company with exercising Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of AN/PLT-5 IED countermeasure devices.
The AN/PLT-5 is a mobile system used by military technicians to electronically jam improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, preventing their detonation. The Navy procures the devices as part of its Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare program.
The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in Rancho, Calif., and is expected to be complete by March 2018.
Sierra Nevada received no funding at the time of the modification award. The project will be managed by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division.
