Supacat teams in bid for Dutch Army contract



by Richard Tomkins



Amsterdam (UPI) Mar 10, 2017



Supacat of Britain and Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Netherlands have teamed to offer Dutch-built Supacat Protected Vehicles to the Dutch Army.

The vehicles would be for the 12kN air assault vehicle and a 12kN lightweight protected vehicle for the Netherland's defense-wide Wheeled Vehicle Replacement Program, Supacat said.

"The teaming agreement is based on a strong collaborative platform and the allocation of responsibilities will be based on 'Best for Customer' criteria," said Phil Applegarth, head of Supacat. "Both companies have demonstrated their agility in forming a solution that delivers an outstanding in-country product, which supports Dutch jobs for a Dutch requirement."

Under the partnering deal, Supacat-designed vehicles would be built by RMMV NL and the production line would be supported by their existing supply chain in the Netherlands. Substantial local content would be included for the vehicles if the team wins the contract.

Supacat and Rheinmetall already work together on a number of programs, including Britain's Challenger 2 Life Extension Program and Australia's Land 400 Phase 2 program.

Supacat is part of the SC Group.

Los Angeles CA (UPI) Mar 8, 2017





Sierra Nevada received a $30.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the branch's effort to counter improvised explosive devices. The contract modification tasks the company with exercising Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of AN/PLT-5 IED countermeasure devices. The AN/PLT-5 is a mobile system used by military technicians to electronically jam im ... read more

Related Links

