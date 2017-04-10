'Super carrier' USS Gerald R. Ford begins sea trials

Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017 - The U.S. Army has ordered 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition from Orbital ATK under an existing supply contract.

The small-caliber ammunition to be produced at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo., is worth $92 million, the company announced Monday.

"Orbital ATK is honored to continue our longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies by providing them with reliable, high-quality ammunition," said Jim Nichols, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Small Caliber Systems Division, said in a press release. "Every member of the Orbital ATK team understands that our nation's warfighters depend on us to provide the highest quality ammunition possible, and we do not take that responsibility lightly."

Orbital ATK is the largest manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense. It has manufactured more than 17 billion rounds of small-caliber ammunition at Lake City to support U.S. and allied troops.

Additional details about the orders were not disclosed.