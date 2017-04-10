Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
'Super carrier' USS Gerald R. Ford begins sea trials
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017


Orbital ATK granted $92M in U.S. Army ammunition orders
Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017 - The U.S. Army has ordered 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition from Orbital ATK under an existing supply contract.

The small-caliber ammunition to be produced at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo., is worth $92 million, the company announced Monday.

"Orbital ATK is honored to continue our longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies by providing them with reliable, high-quality ammunition," said Jim Nichols, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Small Caliber Systems Division, said in a press release. "Every member of the Orbital ATK team understands that our nation's warfighters depend on us to provide the highest quality ammunition possible, and we do not take that responsibility lightly."

Orbital ATK is the largest manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense. It has manufactured more than 17 billion rounds of small-caliber ammunition at Lake City to support U.S. and allied troops.

Additional details about the orders were not disclosed.

USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy's developing "super carrier," departed its builder's port to begin sea trials over the weekend.

The vessel, built by defense contractor Huntington Ingalls Industries, is the first new carrier design constructed for the Navy in 40 years. Testers plan to spend several days examining its key systems and technologies.

"The Navy and our industry partners are excited to have the future USS Gerald R. Ford underway under her own power for the first time, executing a rigorous and comprehensive test program for this first-of-class ship," program leader Rear Adm. Brian Antonio said in a press release.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, named for the 38th president of the United States, is being built as a successor to the Navy's existing Nimitz-class carriers. The new class of warships will feature two new reactors designed to produce 250 percent more electricity than their predecessors.

Defense officials say the beginning of sea trials marks a new chapter for the program.

"This milestone is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and we look forward to learning a great deal during sea trials. We will continue to work together to deliver Ford's critical capabilities to the fleet," Antonio added.

