Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Sweden brings back conscription amid Russia fears
 By Camille BAS-WOHLERT
 Stockholm (AFP) March 2, 2017


Sweden is to reintroduce compulsory military service, seven years after abandoning it, to respond to global security challenges including Russia's assertive behaviour in the Baltic Sea region, Stockholm said Thursday.

"We are in a context where Russia has annexed Crimea," Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told AFP, adding: "They are doing more exercises in our immediate vicinity."

Sweden has had a professional army, staffed by volunteers, since 2010.

"We saw that our units could not be filled on a voluntary basis. A decision had to be taken to complement the (volunteer) system which is why we are reactivating conscription," Hultqvist said.

A non-NATO member, Sweden has not seen armed conflict on its territory in two centuries. It put conscription on hold in 2010 after it was deemed an unsatisfactory way of meeting the needs of a modern army.

In the past two decades the military's budget has been slashed as its mission was revamped to focus more on peacekeeping operations abroad and less on the country's defence.

But in recent years, concerns have risen about Russia's intentions in the region -- with alarms bells ringing after Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014, experts noted.

"The new security situation is also a reality, partly in the form of Russian power politics which has long been underestimated and downplayed," Wilhelm Agrell, a security expert at Lund University, told AFP.

Since the winter of 2014, "we've seen Russia as expansive and prepared to use violence to benefit its own interests," Agrell said.

But, "today Sweden has neither the possibility nor the political will to stay away from a conflict" in the Baltic Sea region, he added.

In June 2015, US think tank Cepa published a report claiming Russia had held exercises with 33,000 troops aimed at practising an invasion of Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland, among other sites.

Just three months earlier, the Swedish government had decided to remilitarise Gotland, where the last barracks had been decommissioned in 2005.

Around 150 men have been stationed there since September last year.

Russian fears also came to the fore in October 2014, when Sweden launched a massive but unsuccessful hunt for a foreign submarine -- suspected to be Russian -- in the Stockholm archipelago over an eight-day period.

- Consensus -

Sweden first introduced compulsory military service in 1901 but halted it in 2010 and replaced it with a volunteer army.

But a military career had little appeal to generations of Swedes who had never set foot inside barracks.

Thursday's decision by the minority Social Democratic-led government means all Swedes -- male and female -- born in 1999 or later will be eligible for conscription as of July 1, 2017.

Mandatory military service, which will last for 11 months, will begin January 1, 2018.

As of July 1, all Swedes born after 1999 will be contacted and asked to answer a questionnaire. Based on their answers, 13,000 people will be mobilised.

Of those, only 4,000 will be called up each year after January 1, 2018.

For the first time, conscription will apply to women.

"It's very important to emphasise that military service is for girls and guys," Hultqvist said.

"It is important for the military to have a gender equal profile," he added.

The reactivation of conscription is supported by both the government and right-wing opposition.

In 2015, they had already agreed to increase military spending, granting the defence an additional 1.1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) over the period 2016-2020.

On defence issues, Sweden has a close dialogue with neighbouring Finland, which in turn shares a 1,340-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia.

Sweden and Finland -- the Nordic and Baltic region's only non-aligned countries -- have recently stepped up their military cooperation with the US.

That followed an increase in Russian military activity in the region, including several airspace violations and war planes allegedly flying without their identifying transponders.

Russia has repeatedly warned Sweden and Finland against joining NATO, an issue regularly debated in both countries.

SUPERPOWERS
Germany unsure on NATO defence spending target
 Tallinn (AFP) March 1, 2017
 Germany on Wednesday agreed that it needs to invest more in defence but questioned whether Europe would accept Berlin raising its spending by tens of billions of euros to the NATO target of two percent of national output. "Germany needs to do more, no question about it," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in Tallinn alongside his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser. "But we also ha ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles

 Iran tests missiles in naval exercises

 Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

 U.K., France to upgrade long-range Storm Shadow missiles
SUPERPOWERS
GA-ASI forms team to supply Reaper drones to Australia

 U.S. Air Force to retire MQ-1 Predator drone in 2018

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter

 AirMap $26M Series B Led By Microsoft Ventures
SUPERPOWERS
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
SUPERPOWERS
Russia to start testing TIGR unmanned armored car in 2017

 Atlas Elektronik contracted for ARCIMS vehicles

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns
SUPERPOWERS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
SUPERPOWERS
Wary US and China pledge respect at first Trump-era meet

 Erdogan says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report

 Russia and UK hold high-level military talks in Moscow

 Russia wants to form new Collective Security Bloc that replaces NATO
SUPERPOWERS
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement