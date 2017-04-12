Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017
Rheinmetall AG is to install its Radshield drone detection system at Switzerland's central prison and at an inter-cantonal penitentiary.
The system is an array of video cameras, infrared sensors and radars that will monitor the grounds and airspace of these facilities, detecting any flying object.
Radshield operates day and night, and can detect objects as small as model airplanes and balloons.
"Due to go into operation soon, these systems will make a significant contribution to countering attempts to smuggle in contraband such as weapons, drugs, tools and mobile phones," Rheinmetall said in a press release. "Moreover, the system can also detect objects thrown over walls and fences."
The German company said incidents of contraband smuggling into prisons in Germany and Switzerland using drones have been reported. Advances in drone technology, such as the use of electronic counter-measures, further hinder their detection.
Radshield, however, gives guards a 24-hour monitoring capability for drones.
