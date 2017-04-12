Thales supplying Denmark with communications system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017



Denmark and Thales have signed a framework agreement for the Nordic country to acquire the company's SOTAS communication system for military vehicles.

The deal between Thales and the Danish Defense and Logistic Organization is for seven years and includes a provision for company maintenance technologies to be transferred to Denmark from Thales operations in the Netherlands. Thales reported.

The value of the contract was not disclosed but first deliveries of the communications system are to begin next year.

SOTAS is an open-architecture, modular system. Its modular components can be assembled and scaled or use on all types of vehicle types of vehicles. Upgrades can be performed with minimal impact on the vehicles existing installation.

"The system is future-proof and integrates easily with other equipment in the vehicles because of its interfaces and the use of standard protocols," Thales said in a news release. "With this renewed relationship with Thales, the Danish Armed Forces has decided to continue with a well-proven and reliable capability as the SOTAS system is."

Tales' SOTAS is operated by more than 30 countries.

