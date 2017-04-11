Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
Trump approves Montenegro's accession to NATO
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 11, 2017


Trump says US ready to solve N. Korea 'problem' without China
Washington (AFP) April 11, 2017 - US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States is ready to solve the North Korean "problem" without China if necessary.

"North Korea is looking for trouble," Trump wrote on Twitter. "If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

Trump launched a missile strike on Syria late Thursday while meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The move was widely interpreted as a warning to North Korea as well as retaliation for the Damascus regime's suspected sarin attack against civilians in a rebel-held town in Syria.

"I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!" Trump wrote in an earlier tweet.

The United States has deployed a naval strike group -- which includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson -- to the Korean peninsula in a show of force.

Trump has previously threatened unilateral action against Pyongyang if China, the North's sole major ally, fails to help curb its neighbor's nuclear ambitions.

US President Donald Trump signed off on Montenegro's accession to NATO Tuesday, removing a potential hurdle to the Balkan nation becoming the alliance's 29th member.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed the United States instrument of ratification of the Protocol for Montenegro's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)," the White House said in a statement.

The decision had largely been expected, despite Trump's sometimes mercurial decision-making and harsh words for the military alliance.

It will further strain US relations with Russia, which has described Montenegro's accession as a "provocation."

Under Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has long seen the Balkans as inside its "sphere of influence."

Trump's approval comes on the eve of his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.

The Republican president has repeatedly called the United States' commitment to the alliance into question, demanding allies pay more toward collective defense.

But he has tempered his most incendiary rhetoric since coming to office and is likely to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25.

SUPERPOWERS
Trump drops China bashing during warm Xi summit
 Palm Beach, United States (AFP) April 8, 2017
 US President Donald Trump ditched his trademark anti-China bombast, hailing an "outstanding" relationship with counterpart Xi Jinping at the end of a superpower summit Friday overshadowed by events in Syria. "We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China," Trump said effusively at the close of a high-stakes but studiously familiar first meeting between the pair at his Mar-a ... read more
