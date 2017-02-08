Trump tells Turkish, Spanish leaders he backs NATO

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Feb 8, 2017
President Donald Trump told Spain's leader Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday that the United States is committed to NATO, the White House said, despite his past criticism of the transatlantic military alliance.
Trump's first conversation with Rajoy since taking office on January 20 served to "reaffirm the strong bilateral partnership across a range of mutual interests," the White House said.
"President Trump reiterated the US commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and emphasized the importance of all NATO allies sharing the burden of defense spending."
The American president is due to meet with fellow NATO leaders in May. The United States provides significant funding to NATO, and Trump has previously urged other member nations to step up their contributions.
European leaders are concerned about Trump's virulent criticism of NATO -- he has dubbed the transatlantic military alliance "obsolete" -- at a time when it stands as the main defense against Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Trump's friendly stance toward Putin has been under scrutiny, and triggered consternation among European allies, since he won the US election in November.
Trump took office with US-Russian ties at new lows amid accusations by American intelligence agencies that the Kremlin hacked Democratic Party emails as part of a pro-Trump campaign to influence the election.
Trump and Rajoy also discussed "shared priorities, including efforts to eliminate ISIS," the White House said, referring to the Islamic State group.
"The leaders agreed to continue close security, economic and counterterrorism cooperation."
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement