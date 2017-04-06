Trump to Abe: US to boost military defense against NKorea

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) April 6, 2017
US President Donald Trump told Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Wednesday that Washington will continue to build its military capabilities to defend against a North Korean attack, the White House said.
The pair spoke by phone a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, in what analysts said was a warning ahead of a US-China summit at which North Korea's accelerating atomic weapons program is set to top the agenda.
Trump "made clear that the United States will continue to strengthen its ability to deter and defend itself and its allies with the full range of its military capabilities," the White House said in a statement about the call.
"The President emphasized that the United States stands with its allies Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat that North Korea continues to pose."
Though the White House has previously made similar statements, the call came hours before Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Trump has said the United States is prepared to go it alone in bringing Pyongyang to heel if China -- North Korea's top ally -- does not step in.
In Tokyo, Abe said Trump had reaffirmed that all options are available in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
"I told (President Trump) that Japan is watching closely how China will cope with this North Korean issue," the prime minister told reporters after the 35-minute conversation.
"President Trump then made a strong remark, saying all options are on the table."
Abe was meeting Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in February when North Korea launched a rocket, setting off a controversy when the leaders set up an impromptu, alfresco "situation room" in full view of the resort's guests.
Seoul (AFP) April 5, 2017
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, in what analysts said was a warning ahead of a China-US summit at which Pyongyang's accelerating atomic weapons programme is set to top the agenda. South Korea's defence ministry said the missile - launched days after Pyongyang warned of retaliation if the global community ramps up sanctions - had flown ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement