Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Trump to Abe: US to boost military defense against NKorea
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 6, 2017


US President Donald Trump told Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Wednesday that Washington will continue to build its military capabilities to defend against a North Korean attack, the White House said.

The pair spoke by phone a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, in what analysts said was a warning ahead of a US-China summit at which North Korea's accelerating atomic weapons program is set to top the agenda.

Trump "made clear that the United States will continue to strengthen its ability to deter and defend itself and its allies with the full range of its military capabilities," the White House said in a statement about the call.

"The President emphasized that the United States stands with its allies Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat that North Korea continues to pose."

Though the White House has previously made similar statements, the call came hours before Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump has said the United States is prepared to go it alone in bringing Pyongyang to heel if China -- North Korea's top ally -- does not step in.

In Tokyo, Abe said Trump had reaffirmed that all options are available in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

"I told (President Trump) that Japan is watching closely how China will cope with this North Korean issue," the prime minister told reporters after the 35-minute conversation.

"President Trump then made a strong remark, saying all options are on the table."

Abe was meeting Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in February when North Korea launched a rocket, setting off a controversy when the leaders set up an impromptu, alfresco "situation room" in full view of the resort's guests.

NUKEWARS
North Korea fires missile into Sea of Japan
 Seoul (AFP) April 5, 2017
 Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, in what analysts said was a warning ahead of a China-US summit at which Pyongyang's accelerating atomic weapons programme is set to top the agenda. South Korea's defence ministry said the missile - launched days after Pyongyang warned of retaliation if the global community ramps up sanctions - had flown ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Raytheon completes ballistic missile radar detection test

 U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors
NUKEWARS
Raytheon receives $199M for missile sales to U.S. Navy, allied armed forces

 U.S. Navy launches LRASM missile from Super Hornet

 Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system

 China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister
NUKEWARS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
NUKEWARS
Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies
NUKEWARS
U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries

 Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI

 General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges
NUKEWARS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln
NUKEWARS
Trump, Xi talks "significant" for US-China ties: officials

 On Russia, Trump administration hews closely to Obama playbook

 Mar-a-Lago hosts foreign leaders in Jazz Age opulence

 Canada, Ukraine formalize defense cooperation
NUKEWARS
New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space

 3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement