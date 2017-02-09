Turkey developing long-range ballistic missile

|
by Ryan Maass
Ankara, Turkey (UPI) Feb 9, 2017
Turkey is constructing its first long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile system, the country's government disclosed.
The missile system, known as Bora, is being developed by Turkish weapons manufacturer Roketsan to meet the "long rage-range surface-to-surface missile requirement" for the country's ground forces, IHS Janes reported quoting Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defense Industries.
Bora translates to "storm" in the Turkish language.
Turkish English-language newspaper Daily Sabah reports the system has been under development since 2009, and work on the project is being conducted domestically. The country's defense officials did not disclose information on the missile's range or other capabilities.
In accordance with international regulations, Turkey must disclose any information regarding missile systems capable of hitting targets at a range of 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, to NATO and other global authorities.
Turkey's armed forces already possess short-range and medium-range missiles, but do not currently operate a long-range system. Roketsan also produces ballistic defenses, precision-guided missiles, fuze systems, and other military solutions for the country.
