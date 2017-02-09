Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Two Palestinians killed in Egypt after rocket fire on Israel: Hamas
 by Staff Writers
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) Feb 9, 2017


Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews protest military service
Jerusalem (AFP) Feb 9, 2017 - Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews demonstrated on Thursday in Israel against compulsory military service with more than 30 arrested, AFP photographers and police said.

For several days the ultra-Orthodox, who represent about 10 percent of the Israeli population and live in compliance with a strict interpretation of Jewish laws, have been protesting in locations across the country.

The demonstrations were apparently triggered by the arrest of an ultra-Orthodox youth who refused to attend an army recruitment post to enrol in military service.

"Police units arrested 31 suspects involved in disturbances in Jerusalem and Bet Shemesh," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, referring to two major protests.

The demonstrators formed a human chain and chanted "Nazis" at the policemen, with police using a hose to scatter them, the AFP photographers said.

Military service, two years and eight months for men and two years for women, is compulsory for most Israelis, with the exception of Israeli Arabs.

The ultra-Orthodox are exempt if studying in yeshivas (religious schools), though the issue is controversial with secular Israelis and attempts have been made to remove the exemption.

Either way they must register at the recruitment office but some, inspired by rabbis hostile to any cooperation with the Israeli authorities, refuse to and are considered deserters.

The conscription of the ultra-Orthodox is regularly the source of clashes with the police.

Some of the ultra-Orthodox view military service as a source of temptation for young people who then leave the closed world of prayer and religious study.

Ultra-Orthodox women are exempt if they request and can perform civilian service.

An Israeli air strike killed two Palestinians on the Egyptian side of the border with Gaza early Thursday following rocket fire from the area into Israel, the territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said.

Israel denied it had carried out any strikes over the border into Egypt's restive Sinai Peninsula in response to the rockets, which caused no casualties.

The spokesman of Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, Ashraf al-Qudra, named the two men killed as Hossam al-Sufi, 24, and Mohammed al-Aqra, 38.

Their deaths came just hours after a volley of rockets fired from the Sinai targeted the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat, a rare assault from Egypt, which is one of just two Arab states that have signed a peace treaty with Israel.

Three rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system and a fourth fell short of the town.

The Sinai is a stronghold of jihadists loyal to the Islamic State group who have waged a long-running insurgency against the Egyptian security forces but attacks on Israel are rare.

In the past, a labyrinth of smuggling tunnels linked the Sinai with Gaza. But since the 2013 overthrow of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi after a single year in power, Egyptian authorities have moved to destroy them and have set up a wide no-go zone on the Gaza border.

Qudra said five people were also wounded in what he said was an Israeli strike.

Israeli army chief spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said: "Military officials denied Israel Defence Force involvement in the reported strike."

Under the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, there are restrictions on military deployments on the Sinai border monitored by international peacekeepers.

But since the jihadists launched their deadly insurgency in the wake of Morsi's ouster, Egypt has poured troops and police into the peninsula with the blessing of Israel and Western governments.

Hundreds of Egyptian security personnel have been killed, particularly in the north Sinai near the Gaza border.

There have been periodic attacks into Israel.

In 2011, assailants who came from the Sinai killed eight Israelis in a triple ambush north of Eilat. Pursuing Israeli forces killed seven attackers and five Egyptian police.

In 2013, four jihadists were killed by an Egyptian air strike as they were about to fire a rocket at Israel, according to the Egyptian military.

And in 2014, two patrolling Israeli soldiers were wounded by unidentified men who fired an anti-tank weapon from the Sinai during an attempted drug-smuggling operation, according to the Israeli military.

In 2015, rockets fired from Sinai hit southern Israel without causing casualties. IS claimed responsibility.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space War News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WAR REPORT
Colombia seeks 'complete peace' at ELN talks
 Quito (AFP) Feb 7, 2017
 Colombia opens peace talks Tuesday with its last active rebel group, the ELN, seeking to replicate its historic accord with the FARC guerrillas and deliver "complete peace" after 53 years of war. But experts warn the ELN will be a tougher negotiating partner than the FARC, and say no deal is likely before President Juan Manuel Santos - the man who has staked his presidency on ending the con ... read more

WAR REPORT
New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

 MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program
WAR REPORT
China to sell new AR-2 missile to foreign countries

 China tests its new super-accurate missile during war games

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
WAR REPORT
Schiebel to supply S-100 UAV for Australian navy

 SideArm prototype catches full-size unmanned aerial system flying at full speed

 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle turns into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

 NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target
WAR REPORT
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
WAR REPORT
Australia awards competitive ammunition load carrier contracts

 Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 Austria orders Pandur 6x6 armored personnel carriers
WAR REPORT
Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon
WAR REPORT
Trump tells Turkish, Spanish leaders he backs NATO

 China says both sides will lose from conflict with US

 Moldova president warns NATO over closer ties

 German troops bulk up NATO-led force in Lithuania
WAR REPORT
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement