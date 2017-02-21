Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAE orders MBDA anti-ship missiles
 by Richard Tomkins
 Stevenage, England (UPI) Feb 21, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

MBDA reports it has been contracted to supply the United Arab Emirates navy with Marte MK2/N anti-ship missiles.

The number of missiles and contract details were not disclosed, but the weapons will be carried by the navy's high-speed multirole combat vessels.

Each vessel will be equipped with four box launchers for the Marte Mk 2/N guided missiles, which are able to strike targets at ranges of more than 18.6 miles.

The Marte MK2/N is a fire-and-forget, sea-skimming missile that uses midcourse inertial guidance and active radar homing.

"I am delighted that the UAE has confirmed the trust placed in MBDA for its defense requirements," said MBDA Chief Executive Officer Antoine Bouvier. "MBDA is one of the country's leading defense suppliers and will continue to show our long-standing commitment and support for the UAE Armed Forces."

The UAE first ordered Marte missiles in 2009.

MBDA is owned jointly by Airbus Group, BAE Systems and Leonardo.


