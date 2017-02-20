UAE orders battle management system from Harris



by Richard Tomkins



Melbourne, Fla. (UPI) Feb 20, 2017



More than 50 artillery battalion auxiliary vehicles will be assembled in Indonesia by Nexter partner PT Pindad.

Nexter said it will also provide its FINDART firing control system, under the Indonesian order, as well as supply the country with CAESAR simulators for training.

The system has been deployed with French forces during operations in Mali, as well as in Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq.

CAESAR is a 155mm artillery system mounted onto a 6x6 vehicle chassis. It is typically operated by a crew of five and has a range of more than 26 miles.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The 18-system order, announced Monday at the Idex 2017 trade show, follows a 2012 order by the Indonesian National Armed Forces for 36 CAESAR artillery systems.

The United Arab Emirates has given the Harris Corporation a two-year contract to provide its military with an integrated battle management system.

The contract, issued under the UAE's Emirates Command & Control System Land Tactical System program, is worth $189 million.

"This Land Tactical System project represents a major milestone in the advancement of battlefield management and staff function capabilities for the UAE Armed Forces," said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. "It will help ensure that the UAE Land Forces brigades are equipped to succeed on the modern battlefield."

Harris said its system will give the UAE initial operational capabilities as the country implements enhanced battlefield management solutions.

The Harris system provides continuous operations platform for situational awareness and staff functions to effectively track hostile and friendly forces, develop and execute tactical operations and integrate personnel, intelligence, local weather, planning, and other data into battlefield operations.

Aditional details were not provided.

Russia ready to export new T-90 tank variant

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UPI) Feb 20, 2017 - Russia's Uralvagonzavod scientific-production corporation is ready to export the latest variant of the T-90 main battle tank, Russian news agency Tass reports.

General of the Army Alexei Maslov, the special representative of UVZ for military-technical cooperation, was quoted by the news agency as saying the decision comes as production of the T-90MS is ready to accelerate.

"We have established the low-rate initial production of these vehicles," he said at the IDEX 2017 trade show in Abu Dhabi. "It has been almost mastered, and we are ready to conduct export deliveries.

"... The serial production is set up in the interests of both Russia's Ministry of Defense and foreign customers. The technological processes that allow increasing of the serial production volumes have been fine-tuned," Maslov said.

On Monday, also from IDEX 2017, Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Tass, "A large-scale contract was signed with a Middle East country in December. Another contract on this type of military output is expected to be signed soon." Manturov did not identify the country.

Maslov said the T-90MS tank features a high degree of process automation. It can conduct self-testing and self-diagnostics and can be integrated with foreign components, such as communication systems and air-cooling units.

After-sales support and a crew training system are offered with the tank.

"We offer a full system of technical maintenance for the whole life cycle of the vehicle," Maslov said. "The technical solutions can be implemented in both stationary service centers and field environment."