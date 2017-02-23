U.K., France to upgrade long-range Storm Shadow missiles



by Ryan Maass



London (UPI) Feb 23, 2017



Defense ministers from Britain and France inked a $183 million deal with MBDA Missile Systems to upgrade existing air-launched, long-range missiles.

Under the contract, MBDA will update the Storm Shadow missiles used by the U.K. Royal Air Force, and French armed forces. The agreement was signed by U.K. Defense Minister Harriett Baldwin and French counterpart Laurent Collet-Billon.

"Storm Shadow is a proven and vital missile for the RAF, and this ÂPounds 146 million upgrade will ensure it is always ready for whenever our Armed Forces might need it to defend our way of life," Baldwin said in a press release.

The British defense ministry went on to commend France as its most vital ally in Europe, noting the two countries contribute almost half of the continent's defense spending.

"This deep-strike missile mid-life update was jointly prepared. It represents a new step in the Franco-British cooperation roadmap and strengthens the Franco-British strategic partnership in the armament field," Collet-Billon added.

The Storm Shadow is designed to engage large structures such as buildings and military facilities, and is referred to as the SCALP missile by French defense officials.