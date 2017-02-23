U.K., France to upgrade long-range Storm Shadow missiles

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
London (UPI) Feb 23, 2017
Defense ministers from Britain and France inked a $183 million deal with MBDA Missile Systems to upgrade existing air-launched, long-range missiles.
Under the contract, MBDA will update the Storm Shadow missiles used by the U.K. Royal Air Force, and French armed forces. The agreement was signed by U.K. Defense Minister Harriett Baldwin and French counterpart Laurent Collet-Billon.
"Storm Shadow is a proven and vital missile for the RAF, and this ÂPounds 146 million upgrade will ensure it is always ready for whenever our Armed Forces might need it to defend our way of life," Baldwin said in a press release.
The British defense ministry went on to commend France as its most vital ally in Europe, noting the two countries contribute almost half of the continent's defense spending.
"This deep-strike missile mid-life update was jointly prepared. It represents a new step in the Franco-British cooperation roadmap and strengthens the Franco-British strategic partnership in the armament field," Collet-Billon added.
The Storm Shadow is designed to engage large structures such as buildings and military facilities, and is referred to as the SCALP missile by French defense officials.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement