U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts
 by Ryan Maass
 London (UPI) Dec 22, 2016


Dutch army receiving KMW bridge-laying systems
Munich, Germany (UPI) Dec 21, 2016 - Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is to supply the Netherlands with Leguan bridge-layer systems, with deliveries set for 2019 and 2020.

The order for five systems, on Leopard 2 chassis, was signed on Tuesday by KMW and Germany's Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, on behalf of the Dutch military.

"The entire procurement plan also includes training simulators, accessory equipment and an option for additional bridge layer systems," KMS said.

The value of the contract, however, was not disclosed.

The Leguan variant for the Dutch army is capable of laying and transporting two 45.9-foot-long bridges or one 85-foot-long bridge and can be used in combat conditions.

The Dutch army is the sixth user of the Leguan on Leopard 2 chassis.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense has awarded competitive contracts to support its Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank Life Extension Project.

Under the agreement, BAE Systems and Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH each received a $28 million contract to develop upgrades for the Main Battle Tank.

Procurement officials say the deal is essential for bolstering defensive capabilities for the country's land forces.

"Modernizing the British Army's Main Battle Tank under the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project involves partnerships across Defense exploring innovative solutions," U.K. Defense Procurement Minister Harriet Baldwin said in a press release.

"Backed by a rising defense budget and a ÂPounds 178 billion equipment plan, these tanks, just like the brand new Ajax armored vehicle, are crucial to the British Army."

Under their respective contracts, Rheinmetall and BAE Systems will conduct technical studies with the Challenger 2 to produce digital models to determine appropriate upgrades for the legacy vehicles. The total value of the Challenger 2 Assessment Phase is $65 million.

The Challenger 2 tank has been in service with British forces since 1998, was was used heavily during operations in Iraq.

"Challenger 2 is an excellent Main Battle Tank with an impressive operational track record," Chief of Materiel for Defense Equipment and Support Lt. Gen. Paul Jaques said.

"The Challenger 2 Life Extension Project will upgrade the vehicle with the latest technology to make it available for operations out to 2035."


Related Links
