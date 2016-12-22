U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

Munich, Germany (UPI) Dec 21, 2016 - Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is to supply the Netherlands with Leguan bridge-layer systems, with deliveries set for 2019 and 2020.

The order for five systems, on Leopard 2 chassis, was signed on Tuesday by KMW and Germany's Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, on behalf of the Dutch military.

"The entire procurement plan also includes training simulators, accessory equipment and an option for additional bridge layer systems," KMS said.

The value of the contract, however, was not disclosed.

The Leguan variant for the Dutch army is capable of laying and transporting two 45.9-foot-long bridges or one 85-foot-long bridge and can be used in combat conditions.

The Dutch army is the sixth user of the Leguan on Leopard 2 chassis.