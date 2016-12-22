U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
London (UPI) Dec 22, 2016
The U.K. Ministry of Defense has awarded competitive contracts to support its Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank Life Extension Project.
Under the agreement, BAE Systems and Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH each received a $28 million contract to develop upgrades for the Main Battle Tank.
Procurement officials say the deal is essential for bolstering defensive capabilities for the country's land forces.
"Modernizing the British Army's Main Battle Tank under the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project involves partnerships across Defense exploring innovative solutions," U.K. Defense Procurement Minister Harriet Baldwin said in a press release.
"Backed by a rising defense budget and a ÂPounds 178 billion equipment plan, these tanks, just like the brand new Ajax armored vehicle, are crucial to the British Army."
Under their respective contracts, Rheinmetall and BAE Systems will conduct technical studies with the Challenger 2 to produce digital models to determine appropriate upgrades for the legacy vehicles. The total value of the Challenger 2 Assessment Phase is $65 million.
The Challenger 2 tank has been in service with British forces since 1998, was was used heavily during operations in Iraq.
"Challenger 2 is an excellent Main Battle Tank with an impressive operational track record," Chief of Materiel for Defense Equipment and Support Lt. Gen. Paul Jaques said.
"The Challenger 2 Life Extension Project will upgrade the vehicle with the latest technology to make it available for operations out to 2035."
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.