Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test
 by Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Jan 22, 2017


The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear weapons deterrent last year, just weeks before lawmakers voted to renew the system.

Prime Minister Theresa May refused to say whether she knew about the reported malfunction of an unarmed missile when she urged MPs to support updating the Trident nuclear system.

The Sunday Times newspaper, citing a senior naval source, claimed that the Trident II D5 missile failed after being launched from a British submarine off the coast of Florida in June.

The cause of the failure is top secret but the source suggested the missile may have veered off in the wrong direction towards the United States.

"There was a major panic at the highest level of government and the military after the first test of our nuclear deterrent in four years ended in disastrous failure," the source told the paper.

"Ultimately Downing Street decided to cover up the failed test. If the information was made public, they knew how damaging it would be to the credibility of our nuclear deterrent."

The malfunction came just weeks before the House of Commons was asked on July 18 to approve the replacement of the ageing submarines that carry Britain's nuclear arsenal.

May was not prime minister at the time of the test, but she took office shortly before the vote and successfully appealed to lawmakers to approve the £41 billion (47 billion euro, $50.7 billion) project.

In a BBC interview on Sunday, she sidestepped questions about whether she knew about the malfunction when she made her statement to MPs.

"What we were talking about is whether or not we should renew Trident," she said.

"I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles," she continued, adding that tests take place "regularly".

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a longstanding opponent of nuclear weapons, said it was a "pretty catastrophic error" for a missile to go in the wrong direction.

A government spokesman confirmed the Royal Navy conducted a routine test launch of an unarmed missile last June from HMS Vengeance, one of Britain's four nuclear-armed submarines.

It was "part of an operation which is designed to certify the submarine and its crew", he said.

"Vengeance and her crew were successfully tested and certified, allowing Vengeance to return into service. We have absolute confidence in our independent nuclear deterrent," he said.

Britain is one of only three nuclear-armed NATO nations, along with the United States and France.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NUKEWARS
Russia test-fires Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile
 Moscow (UPI) Jan 17, 2017
 Russia's military successfully test-fired a Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the country's defense ministry. The missile, one of Russia's first ICBMs developed after the fall of the Soviet Union, was fired from the Plesetsk spaceport and struck its target at a firing range in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Russian defense authorities say the test was conducted to confi ... read more

NUKEWARS
Israel army gets new ballistic missile interceptors

 Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System

 Italy joins EUROSAM's Aster 30 B1NT program

 SBIRS GEO Flight 3 encapsulated for launch
NUKEWARS
B-52 bomber drops unarmed nuclear cruise missiles in demo

 Russian Smerch, Uragan Rocket Launchers to Get Stealth Cloaks

 U.S. Navy helos getting Lockheed Martin counter-missile capability

 India test-fires guided Pinaka Rocket Mark-II
NUKEWARS
GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 UAV performs first ever perched landing using machine learning algorithms

 Liteye, Tribalco to deliver AUDS systems to U.S. armed forces
NUKEWARS
Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems

 Sharing battlefield information at multiple classification levels via mobile handheld devices

 BAE Systems contracted for radio frequency countermeasure services
NUKEWARS
EDA launches program to improve IED detection

 U.S. Army orders rough-terrain forklifts

 Retired US generals to Trump: 'Torture is unnecessary'

 What Russia's railgun can really do
NUKEWARS
Rolls-Royce to pay 671 pounds million in bribery settlement

 Canada sidelines a top admiral amid reports of leaks

 Damascus says Israel missiles caused airbase explosions

 Saudi unblocks military aid to Lebanon: Lebanese source
NUKEWARS
Poland outlines big defence buys after NATO deployments

 James Mattis sworn in as Trump's defense secretary

 Trump aims for 'unquestioned' US military dominance

 Japan to conduct simulated drills for China-Taiwan clash
NUKEWARS
Lighting up ultrathin films

 New low-cost technique converts bulk alloys to oxide nanowires

 Zeroing in on the true nature of fluids within nanocapillaries

 Nano-chimneys can cool circuits



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement