U.K. picks General Dynamics for battlefield communications project



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017



General Dynamics received a $409 million contract from Britain's Defense Ministry to design and develop next-generation battlefield communication systems.

The deal supports the U.K.'s Morpheus project, an effort launched to address critical system obsolescence and procure more advanced Tactical Communication and Information Systems for the British Army.

According to General Dynamics, the work will allow British warfighters to integrate new radios and other communication platforms faster and more easily.

"This contract marks the next chapter in our history," General Dynamics U.K. Chief Operating Officer Steve Rowbotham said in a press release. "We are delighted that we will continue to develop and grow our existing employee skills base, whilst providing the U.K. armed forces with a leading edge battlefield communication system."

For the project, the company plans to implement its Evolve to Open approach, which will modify existing Bowman communication systems into an open, modular platform. General Dynamics says this will provide deployed forces with improved connections to their commanders and IT personnel.

U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon adds the move is also a boon for his country's defense industry.

"This [$409 million] contact for the next generation of battlefield communications, supporting 250 high-skilled jobs, underlines the importance of Wales to our Armed Forces," he said. "Backed by a rising defense budget, last year MOD spent [over $1 billion] with Welsh businesses helping to build a stronger economy and keep Britain safe."

Washington (AFP) April 7, 2017





