USS America tests Rolling Airframe Missile on drone



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017



The Air Force Test Center at Hill Air Force Base in Utah will manage the project.

URS was selected as a result of a competitive acquisition process with four offers received. The company received $2.8 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the contract award.

The work will be performed at several testing grounds in Nevada, and is expected to be complete by the end of March 2034.

Under the contract, the company will provide testing, tactical development, advanced training and operational need missions. The U.S. Air Force did not disclose which remotely piloted aircraft would be involved with the agreement.

The U.S Navy's USS America shot down a remotely piloted aircraft with a Rolling Airframe Missile during a live-fire exercise on Thursday.

According to Navy officials, the exercise was conducted to verify the new ship's defense capabilities. USS America is the first vessel of its class, and is designed to accommodate modern fighter aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II.

"The purpose of this exercise was to test the capabilities of the combat systems on board and to ensure they were fully operational," Thomas Mirsky explained in a press release. "The exercise consisted of targeting our RAM to a drone strategically placed in the Pacific Ocean."

The Rolling Airframe Missile, or RAM, is a guided weapon built for modern naval defense platforms. It features quick-reaction fire-and-forget capabilities, and can defend against anti-ship missiles.

During the demonstration aboard USS America, an unmanned aerial vehicle was used to simulate an incoming missile. Sailors say they experienced no problems with their test.

"The mission today showcased the forward presence that the America will bring with it on deployment," Chief Fire Controlman Donald Reichert said. "All-in-all, it was a major success."

Kongsberg to integrate RF-seeker into Joint Strike Missile

Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017 - The Australian Department of Defense has contracted Kongsberg of Norway to integrate an RF-seeker sensor into Joint Strike Missiles for F-35s.

The JSM, a joint product of Kongsberg and Raytheon, are to be carried in the internal weapons bay of F-35 Lightning II fighters. It can also be carried by other aircraft.

The JSM is a long-range anti-ship and land attack weapon.

The RF-seeker sensor from BAE Systems Australia allows the missile to locate its target using the target's electronic signature for guidance.

"We are very pleased that Australia joins the development of JSM by funding the integration of the RF seeker and that we together can increase the JSM capabilities", Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defense Systems, said in a press release.

This $17.2 million contract comes under a 2015 cooperative agreement between by Norway and Australia.

Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017





