UAV NEWS
U.S. Air Force taps URS for unmanned aircraft operations
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017


URS Federal Services received a $3.6 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide various support services for the branch's unmanned aerial vehicles.

Under the contract, the company will provide testing, tactical development, advanced training and operational need missions. The U.S. Air Force did not disclose which remotely piloted aircraft would be involved with the agreement.

The work will be performed at several testing grounds in Nevada, and is expected to be complete by the end of March 2034.

URS was selected as a result of a competitive acquisition process with four offers received. The company received $2.8 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the contract award.

The Air Force Test Center at Hill Air Force Base in Utah will manage the project.

UAV NEWS
U.S. Navy tests updated Triton drone
 Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017
 The U.S. Navy recently completed a round of tests with an updated variant of the Northrop Grumman-built MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle. According to the manufacturer, enhancements included software designed to improve the aircraft's autonomous operational capabilities. Testers say the trials enable the platform to enter Early Operational Capability for the U.S. armed forces in ear ... read more
