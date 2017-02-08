U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Feb 10, 2017



Eight defense contractors have been selected to share a $3 billion contract to develop new missile defense solutions for the U.S. Army.

The award's recipients include BAE Systems, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Dynetics, QWK Integrated Solutions, Teledyne Brown Engineering, KBRwyle Technology Solutions and Science Applications International Corporation.

Under the agreement, the companies will perform design, development, demonstration and integration services for the Domain 1 - Space/High Altitude and Missile Defense Program. The effort aims to facilitate research on appropriate hardware and software components to bolster U.S. missile defenses.

The U.S. Department of Defense says work locations will be determined with each order, and expects tasks to be complete by Feb. 8 2026.

Bids for the contracts were solicited via the internet. The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.