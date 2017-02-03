U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems



by Richard Tomkins



Syracuse, N.Y. (UPI) Feb 3, 2017



Syracuse Research Corporation, a non-profit research and development firm, has received a $65 million U.S. Army contract for an integrated counter-UAS system.

The contract was issued on an urgent basis.

Work on the counter-drone systems -- engineering, production and sustainment -- will mainly performed by SRC at a facility in New York State, with work also being performed by teammate DRS.

"We are proud to partner with the Army to provide critical technology that will defend against evolving threats like small drones," said Paul Tremont, president and chief executive officer of SRC. "This contract is a great example of the innovative solutions our employees create."

SRC said the contract, together with other recent wins, has resulted in the company hiring more than 50 engineers in central New York.

SRC anticipates continued growth in several technology areas, requiring an additional 300 employees nationwide over the next three years.

SRC's Silent Archer system uses radar and electronic warfare technology to detect and track drones and disrupt the drone operator's signals to the aircraft.