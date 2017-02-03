U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Syracuse, N.Y. (UPI) Feb 3, 2017
Syracuse Research Corporation, a non-profit research and development firm, has received a $65 million U.S. Army contract for an integrated counter-UAS system.
The contract was issued on an urgent basis.
Work on the counter-drone systems -- engineering, production and sustainment -- will mainly performed by SRC at a facility in New York State, with work also being performed by teammate DRS.
"We are proud to partner with the Army to provide critical technology that will defend against evolving threats like small drones," said Paul Tremont, president and chief executive officer of SRC. "This contract is a great example of the innovative solutions our employees create."
SRC said the contract, together with other recent wins, has resulted in the company hiring more than 50 engineers in central New York.
SRC anticipates continued growth in several technology areas, requiring an additional 300 employees nationwide over the next three years.
SRC's Silent Archer system uses radar and electronic warfare technology to detect and track drones and disrupt the drone operator's signals to the aircraft.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement