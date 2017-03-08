U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017



Revision Military was selected by the U.S. Army to produce the Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II, a follow-up to the current model, which is made by Gentex Corporation. Photo by U.S. Army

The U.S. Army awarded Revision Military, a small business from Vermont, with a $98 million contract to produce Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II units.

The order includes the procurement of more than 293,000 units. Work locations and funding are to be determined with each order.

The U.S. Department of Defense expects Revision Military to deliver the units by March 2022. The project will be overseen by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Maryland.

The Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II is a follow-up to its predecessor, the Advanced Combat Helmet currently employed by the Army. The units are equipped with mounted sensors, allowing wearers to gather data on head injuries caused by improvised explosive devices, or IEDs.

The first Advanced Combat Helmet, or ACH, was made by Gentex Corporation to be lighter than the previous infantry helmet. It features a pre-drilled night vision goggle bracket hole.

