U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017


Revision Military was selected by the U.S. Army to produce the Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II, a follow-up to the current model, which is made by Gentex Corporation. Photo by U.S. Army

The U.S. Army awarded Revision Military, a small business from Vermont, with a $98 million contract to produce Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II units.

The order includes the procurement of more than 293,000 units. Work locations and funding are to be determined with each order.

The U.S. Department of Defense expects Revision Military to deliver the units by March 2022. The project will be overseen by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Maryland.

The Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II is a follow-up to its predecessor, the Advanced Combat Helmet currently employed by the Army. The units are equipped with mounted sensors, allowing wearers to gather data on head injuries caused by improvised explosive devices, or IEDs.

The first Advanced Combat Helmet, or ACH, was made by Gentex Corporation to be lighter than the previous infantry helmet. It features a pre-drilled night vision goggle bracket hole.

U.S. Naval Research Lab develops light, transparent armor
 Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017 - U.S. Naval Research Laboratory scientists have developed and patented a transparent armor they say reduces weight while maintaining strong defensive properties.

The armor is made from thermoplastic elastomers, rubbery polymers capable of being processed like thermoplastic plastics when heated. According to a study published by Ceresana in January 2015, the material can be melted, repeatedly deformed and recycled.

The polymers are converted by physical means instead of a chemical process, a property researchers say makes the armor easily and quickly repairable.

"Heating the material above the softening point, around 100 degrees Celsius, melts the small crystallites, enabling the fracture surfaces to meld together and reform via diffusion," senior investigator Dr. Mike Roland explained in a press release. "This can be accomplished with a hot plate, akin to an iron, that molds the newly forming surface into a smooth, flat sheet with negligible effect on integrity."

Prior to testing the polymers for armor, NRL researchers used the material as a coating to enhance impact resistance on hard substances. By adding thermoplastic elastomers, they can make material transparent and lighter than conventional protective material.

"Because of the dissipative properties of the elastomer, the damage due to a projectile strike is limited to the impact locus. This means that the affect on visibility is almost inconsequential, and multi-hit protection is achieved," Roland said.

Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb
 Archbald, Pa. (UPI) Mar 2, 2017
 Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that its newest direct attack, Dual Mode Plus laser-guided bomb has been named Paragon. Paragon leverages the reliability of the company's laser-guided bomb, or LGB, and integrates an inertial navigation system and GPS all-weather moving-target capability. "The new brand Paragon exemplifies a model of excellence, and reflects the system's perfor ... read more
