Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
U.S., Lithuanian troops conduct Savage Wolf exercise
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017


U.S. Army troops recently partnered with Lithuanian soldiers for military exercise Savage Wolf, part of an effort to demonstrate NATO power in the region.

During the exercise, troops from each side simulated battle tactics while competing for the dominance of an airfield. A Lithuanian platoon took offensive action while a U.S. tank platoon attempted to deny their advance.

Participants say the event was helpful for learning how to coordinate various assets during a battle.

"Sometimes we think we can do everything on our own, from both sides actually," 1st Lt. Rutkauskas said in a press release. "From the tank sides, from our infantry sides, but when we are working together we see that we can still have areas to go and work on."

In addition to bolstering combat capabilities, Savage Wolf was conducted with the aim of allowing Lithuanian forces to integrate platoons into the company level. In turn, U.S. forces learned to integrate their own equipment into the Lithuanian defense plan.

"It's beneficial for us to get more experience," Rutkauskas added. "We are exchanging information, we are learning from each other something new all the time."

Savage Wolf was performed as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO program implemented in the wake of Russia's intervention in Ukraine in 2014. The effort aims to prepare allied forces for combat in the region as well as demonstrate U.S. commitment to regional stability.

SUPERPOWERS
In landmark meeting, Trump hails Sisi's 'fantastic job' in Egypt
 Washington (AFP) April 3, 2017
 US President Donald Trump set human rights scandals aside to welcome Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House Monday, the first such visit from an Egyptian president in almost a decade. Greeting Sisi warmly in the Oval Office, Trump heaped praise on the former general's leadership as he sought to mend ties strained by crackdowns, revolution and counter-revolution. "You have a great friend ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Raytheon completes ballistic missile radar detection test

 U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon receives $199M for missile sales to U.S. Navy, allied armed forces

 U.S. Navy launches LRASM missile from Super Hornet

 Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system

 China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister
SUPERPOWERS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
SUPERPOWERS
Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries

 Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI

 General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges
SUPERPOWERS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln
SUPERPOWERS
Trump, Xi talks "significant" for US-China ties: officials

 On Russia, Trump administration hews closely to Obama playbook

 Mar-a-Lago hosts foreign leaders in Jazz Age opulence

 Canada, Ukraine formalize defense cooperation
SUPERPOWERS
New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space

 3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement