U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems
 by Ryan Maass
 Orlando, Fla. (UPI) Feb 21, 2017


The U.S. Marine Corps awarded Lockheed Martin with a $150 million contract to produce additional Target Sight Systems for the branch's AH-1Z Viper helicopters.

Under the agreement, the company is tasked with producing Lot 13 and Lot 14 Target Sight Systems, or TSS. The contract also includes options for Lots 15 and 16. Lockheed Martin officials say the purchase will enhance combat capabilities.

"The advanced capabilities and proven reliability of TSS provide the U.S. Marine Corps with a technological combat edge," Lockheed Martin's Paul Lemmo said in a press release. "Its long-range precision strike capability significantly enhances the helicopter's lethality and aircrew survivability."

Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando and Ocala, Fla. If all options are exercised, it will raise the total follow-on production contract's value to $284.6 million.

Lockheed Martin's TSS is a multi-sensor electro-optical fire control system typically integrated with the Viper attack helicopter. The device is installed on the nose end of the rotorcraft, and is used to identify and laser-designate targets at maximum weapon range.

The system features an 8.55-inch aperture forward-looking infrared sensor, a multimode and multitarget tracker, and other image processing features.


