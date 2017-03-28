Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017


Lockheed Martin received a $273 million contract to produce Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Lot 9 Interceptors for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems, or THAAD, are defensive platforms used to engage incoming ballistic missile attacks and other airborne threats. The system is capable of intercepting missiles from inside and outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

Lockheed Martin says the product is ideal for defending highly concentrated population centers and high-value infrastructures. It is also designed to be interoperable with other ballistic missile defense systems.

In addition to Lot 9 Interceptors, the fixed-price agreement also includes one-shot devices and associated production support efforts.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, work on the contract will be performed at various locations in Texas, Alabama and Arkansas. The Interceptors are expected to be delivered by the end of March 2020.

The Missile Defense Agency is managing the project.

Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
 The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon with a $37 million contract modification to produce two additional MK 99 Mission Fire Control System sets. Under the agreement, the company will provide the Navy with more equipment to support the Aegis Weapon System used on a variety of the branch's war ships. The Fire Control System serves as an interface between a ship's missiles and radar system ... read more
