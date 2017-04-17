U.S. Navy buys 300 BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 17, 2017



Harris Corporation subsidiary EDO Corp. Defense Systems received a $29 million contract to deliver BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks to the U.S. Navy.

The contract calls for the delivery of 300 aircraft bomb ejector racks. BRU-55A/A racks are integrated with aircraft, enabling planes to carry a variety of munitions for combat missions. Weapons weighing up to 1000 pounds can be equipped to the device.

Munitions associated with the BRU-55 include Joint Direct Attack Munitions, the Wind Corrected Munitions Dispenser and the Joint Standoff Weapon.

Various fighters such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F/A-18 Super Hornet use the BRU-55 to equip weapons.

Work will be performed at various facilities in New York, Pennsylvania and California. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the company's tasks to be complete by April 2020.

The contract was not competitively procured, in line with defense acquisition regulations. The Naval Air Systems Command is overseeing the operation.

