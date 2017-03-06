U.S. Navy buys new submarine sonar systems



by Ryan Maass



Washington DC (UPI) Mar 06, 2017



Lockheed Martin received a $100.4 million contract modification to deliver Technical Insertion-16 Acoustic Rapid Commercial Off The Shelf Insertion systems.

The contract supports vessels operated by the U.S. Navy. The Acoustic Rapid Commercial Off The Shelf Insertion system, or A-RCI, is designed to improve acoustic improvements for a ship as well as improve sensor processing. The Navy will also receive spares and pre-cable kits.

A-RCI was developed by Lockheed Martin as a commercial computer platform in the 1990s. In addition to boosting sonar capabilities, the system allowed for frequent hardware and software upgrades and enhanced acoustic quieting measures.

Lockheed Martin says the Navy's entire submarine fleet has been equipped with the system.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, work on the contract will be performed in Manassas, Va. and Clearwater, Fla., and is expected to be complete by December 2022.

Lockheed Martin received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

