U.S. Navy launches LRASM missile from Super Hornet
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 3, 2017


Lockheed Martin's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile was launched from a Super Hornet aircraft for the first time during a recent validation test with the U.S. Navy.

The missile, also referred to as LRASM, is a precision-guided anti-ship weapon designed to track and destroy specific targets within enemy groups. According to Lockheed Martin, the recent test with the missile validated its air-to-ground capabilities.

"The first time event of releasing LRASM from the F/A-18E/F is a major milestone towards meeting early operational capability in 2019," program director Mike Fleming said in a press release. "The program is executing the integration and test contract, maturing subsystems and proving flight worthiness."

Lockheed Martin adds the weapon will provide the Navy with more effective combat capabilities in maritime battlefields, noting the missile is ideal for tactical operations.

The company was contracted to develop the LRASM as a replacement for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range. It is being procured both by the Navy and the U.S. Air Force

Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system
 Washington (UPI) Mar 31, 2017
 Saab has been contracted by the Swedish Defense Material Administration to develop and produce a new generation anti-ship missile system, the company announced on Friday. The new system, a major upgrade of the RBS-15 system, will be for both air-launched and ship-launched missiles and will be integrated on the new Gripen E fighters and in Sweden's Visby-class corvettes. "These ne ... read more
