Military Space News


MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production
 by Ryan Maass
 Malborough, Mass. (UPI) Dec 22, 2016


Raytheon has received a $32 million contract to produce next-generation Link Level Communication Security 7M encryptors for U.S. Navy military radios.

The encryptors are designed to provide enhanced security for Link 22 tactical radio systems used by the U.S. military and its international partners. The radios are slated to replace Link 11 systems currently in use. According to Raytheon, Link 22 allows for secured communications over longer distances without reliance on satellites or persistent airborne relay.

The Link Level Communication Security 7M encryptor, also known as LLC 7M has received Type 1 certification from the U.S. National Security Agency, and is also interoperable with the Link 16 system.

"With the signing of the LLC 7M production contract, and its ability to seamlessly integrate with Link 16, the Link 22 system is now ready for prime time," project manager Chuck Schwartz said in a press release.

Raytheon's contract with the Navy also supports NATO's effort to provide improved secure communications for Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Britain and Spain. The agreement includes options which, if exercised, can raise the contract value to $63 million.


.


