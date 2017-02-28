U.S. Navy signs off on modernization of San Diego ships

|
by Ryan Maass
San Diego (UPI) Feb 28, 2017
The U.S. Navy signed off on a multiple award contract modification for maintenance, repair and modernization services for surface combatant ships docked at Naval Base San Diego.
Contract recipients include BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, Continental Maritime of San Diego, and General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding. The total combined value of the contract modifications is $120 million.
Under the agreement, the contractors will repair, maintain and modernize surface combatant vessels -- destroyers and cruisers -- homeported in San Diego. Work will be performed at the port and at individual contractor facilities, and is expected to be complete by March 2018.
No funding was provided at the time of the contract award. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center is listed as the contracting activity.
Naval Base San Diego is the principal homeport for the Navy's Pacific Fleet. The base accommodates 46 Navy ships, one Coast Guard cutter, and various other military platforms.
Washington (UPI) Feb 24, 2017
U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City test-fired a Phalanx close-in weapon system during a recent training exercise. The live-fire event was conducted as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a training exercise conducted in the U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet area of operations. The Navy says the training supports U.S. national security interests in Europe. ... read more
|
