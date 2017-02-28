Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Navy signs off on modernization of San Diego ships
 by Ryan Maass
 San Diego (UPI) Feb 28, 2017


U.S. Army, Marine Corps purchase additional M1156 guidance kits
Washington (UPI) Feb 28, 2017 - Orbital ATK received a $69.5 million contract modification for the procurement of 8,001 additional M1156 precision guidance kits.

The order includes deliveries for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. The work will be performed at the company's location in Plymouth, Minn., and is expected to be complete by Jan. 20, 2020.

Orbital received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

The M1156 precision guidance kit is a device used to convert 155mm artillery shells into smart munitions. Shells equipped with the kit are able to receive GPS guidance for increased accuracy.

In addition to improving accuracy in combat, Orbital ATK says the kits are also ideal for reducing friendly fire and civilian casualties on the battlefield.

The U.S. Navy signed off on a multiple award contract modification for maintenance, repair and modernization services for surface combatant ships docked at Naval Base San Diego.

Contract recipients include BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, Continental Maritime of San Diego, and General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding. The total combined value of the contract modifications is $120 million.

Under the agreement, the contractors will repair, maintain and modernize surface combatant vessels -- destroyers and cruisers -- homeported in San Diego. Work will be performed at the port and at individual contractor facilities, and is expected to be complete by March 2018.

No funding was provided at the time of the contract award. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center is listed as the contracting activity.

Naval Base San Diego is the principal homeport for the Navy's Pacific Fleet. The base accommodates 46 Navy ships, one Coast Guard cutter, and various other military platforms.

FLOATING STEEL
Guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City conducts live-fire exercise
 Washington (UPI) Feb 24, 2017
 U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City test-fired a Phalanx close-in weapon system during a recent training exercise. The live-fire event was conducted as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a training exercise conducted in the U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet area of operations. The Navy says the training supports U.S. national security interests in Europe. ... read more
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
