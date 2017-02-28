U.S. Navy signs off on modernization of San Diego ships

Washington (UPI) Feb 28, 2017 - Orbital ATK received a $69.5 million contract modification for the procurement of 8,001 additional M1156 precision guidance kits.

The order includes deliveries for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. The work will be performed at the company's location in Plymouth, Minn., and is expected to be complete by Jan. 20, 2020.

Orbital received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

The M1156 precision guidance kit is a device used to convert 155mm artillery shells into smart munitions. Shells equipped with the kit are able to receive GPS guidance for increased accuracy.

In addition to improving accuracy in combat, Orbital ATK says the kits are also ideal for reducing friendly fire and civilian casualties on the battlefield.