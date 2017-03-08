Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017


The U.S. Navy recently completed a surface to surface missile module test firing exercise from the littoral combat ship USS Detroit.

The exercise marked the module's first launch from a littoral combat ship, vessels designed to project naval power in offshore locations. It was also the first vertical missile launch from the platform. Navy officials say the test was conducted as part of its surface warfare mission package development program.

"The testing aboard USS Detroit was an important milestone in advancing LCS capability, not only for the LCS community, but for the entire fleet," Detroit's commanding officer Cmdr. Michael Desmond said in a press release. "As small boat threats proliferate, the SSMM will give our ships added lethality."

The surface to surface missile module, or SSMM, is built to allow warships to engage smaller vessels in maritime battlefields. The systems are armed with Army Longbow Hellfire Missiles. SSMM achieved initial operational capability in November 2014.

"This was another positive step forward in fielding of the next increment for the [surface warfare mission package]," program manager Capt. Ted Zobel added. "The SSMM is a critical piece of the SUW MP, and this event will allow us to move safely into developmental testing and soon to fielding this capability aboard LCS."

The Navy will continue testing SSMM aboard littoral combat ships later in 2017 and into 2018.

MISSILE NEWS
Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems
 Stockholm (UPI) Mar 07, 2017
 The Brazilian army is procuring additional RBS 70 surface-to-air missile systems from Saab Defense of Sweden, according to the company. The order for the RBS 70 VSHORAD, or very short range air defense system, is worth nearly $11.7 million, Saab announced, with deliveries scheduled to start this year and continue into 2018. In addition to the systems, the contract includes launch ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components
MISSILE NEWS
Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems

 Iran's S-300 air defence system operational

 ATK unit contracted for U.S. AIM-9P Sidewinder missile motors

 U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles
MISSILE NEWS
Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter
MISSILE NEWS
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
MISSILE NEWS
European Defense Agency completes artillery accuracy project

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system
MISSILE NEWS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
MISSILE NEWS
'Disloyal' Polish rival to Tusk loses EU party job

 Putin pardons woman jailed over 'treasonous' text message

 China defense budget rises at slowest pace in decades

 Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019
MISSILE NEWS
Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement