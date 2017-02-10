Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Navy to christen littoral combat ship USS Tulsa
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Feb 10, 2017


The U.S. Navy is set to christen its latest Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Tulsa during a ceremony in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday.

USS Tulsa, named after the city Oklahoma, will be christened during a ceremony featuring Adm. William F. Moran, vice naval operations chief, as the event's principal speaker. Navy officials say the christening will serve a tribute to the branch's industry partners.

"Our nation can be proud of this crew as they ready the ship to represent the city of Tulsa and the United States, around the world for years to come," acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley said in a press release.

As the latest addition to the Navy's littoral combat ship fleet, Tulsa will be used to project power in off-shore locations, and engage a variety of threats including naval mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface raft. The Austal-made ship is also fitted to perform open-ocean missions.

The Navy operates two variants of littoral combat ships, with the Freedom class constructed by Lockheed Martin and the Independence class built by Austal.

In addition to combat operations, the vessels are also designed to perform humanitarian assistance, disaster response and search-and rescue missions.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLOATING STEEL
Navy decommissions USS Enterprise aircraft carrier, 'The Big E'
 Newport News, Va. (UPI) Feb 4, 2017
 The Navy decommissioned the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier in a ceremony in Virginia on Friday, officially bringing the storied 55-year career of a ship affectionately known as "The Big E" to a close. The Enterprise had been removed from active service in 2012 and has since been docked at its home port in Norfolk, Va., where the military has defueling the nuclear-powered carrier. ... read more

FLOATING STEEL
New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development
FLOATING STEEL
Turkey developing long-range ballistic missile

 China to sell new AR-2 missile to foreign countries

 Russian Baltic Fleet Carries Out Air Defense Drills Using S-400 Systems

 China tests its new super-accurate missile during war games
FLOATING STEEL
Schiebel to supply S-100 UAV for Australian navy

 U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems

 SideArm prototype catches full-size unmanned aerial system flying at full speed

 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle turns into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
FLOATING STEEL
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
FLOATING STEEL
Australia awards competitive ammunition load carrier contracts

 Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 Austria orders Pandur 6x6 armored personnel carriers
FLOATING STEEL
Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov
FLOATING STEEL
Trump sends letter of thanks to China's Xi

 Trump tells Turkish, Spanish leaders he backs NATO

 Trump to attend NATO summit in unfinished HQ: sources

 China says both sides will lose from conflict with US
FLOATING STEEL
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement