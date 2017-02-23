U.S. Navy's wingman drone technology used in combat trials

Jerusalem (AFP) Feb 23, 2017 - Israeli warplanes on Thursday shot down over the Mediterranean a drone controlled by the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers Hamas, the army said.

"An (Israeli) fighter aircraft shot down a Hamas-owned unmanned aircraft flown from the Gaza Strip to the Mediterranean," an army spokeswoman said.

The drone fell into the sea without entering Israeli territory, she added.

"The Israeli army will not allow any violation of our airspace and will act firmly against any attempt of this kind," she added.

Hamas, with which Israel has fought three wars since 2008, did not immediately comment.

In December, Hamas accused Israel of the murder Mohamed Zaouari in Tunisia.

He was an aeronautical engineer described as a specialist in the development of drones who Hamas said had been working for them for 10 years.