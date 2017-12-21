Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
U.S. and U.K. tap Lockheed for Trident II support
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 21, 2017


Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract to provide support to the U.S. and Great Britain for the Trident II Strategic Weapon System that's commonly deployed aboard U.S. Navy Ohio-class submarines.

The terms of deal were announced Wednesday in a press release by the Department of Defense. The agreement taps Lockheed Martin to integrate navigation hardware, to include, software design, test and installation, which aims to support current services for fleet ballistic missile navigation subsystems.

Lockheed Martin will be awarded more than $154.4 million under the terms of a cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which are cost reimbursement deals from the U.S. government, meaning, Boeing could receive additional federal money if overrun costs on the contract are acculated or if the performance of Lockheed Martin on the contract is exemplary.

According to the Defense Department contract, the deal will specifically provide the U.S. and the United Kingdom with navigation systems, long lead material transducers, "a portable data collections system, and long-range software modernization activities."

Work on the contract will occur in several states in the U.S., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 2020, according to the Pentagon press release.

More than $24 million will be obligated to Lockheed Martin from U.S. Navy fiscal 2018 other procurement funds, coupled with funds from the United Kingdom, according to the press release.

However, subject to the availability of funding, Lockheed Martin will be obligated more than $130.3 million from multiple U.S. Navy funding accounts and the United Kingdom at the time of award contract.

According to the Defense Department press release, those funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

NUKEWARS
Boeing to support Air Force's minuteman program
 Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017
 The Boeing Company has been awarded a modified contract to support a minuteman force development evaluation test flight program for the U.S. Air Force. The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $40.6 million and modifies a previous contract award to procure mod 7 wafer instrumentation support kits. The kits are used to enable size and weight red ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi

 Saudi says it intercepted Yemen rebel missile over Riyadh

 US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China

 Japan to host joint missile tracking drill amid N. Korea threat
NUKEWARS
Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US

 Lockheed Martin successfully fired their new anti-ship missile
NUKEWARS
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Boeing unveils entry in unmanned aerial tanker competition for the Navy

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems
NUKEWARS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
NUKEWARS
Saab producing artillery training rounds for unidentified client

 Leonardo banners sales of Linaps artillery aiming systems

 Scientists designed an instrument to identify unexploded artillery shells

 Oshkosh receives contract for motor vehicle parts for Marine Corps
NUKEWARS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
NUKEWARS
India, China to hold talks on disputed borders: official

 China dismisses 'hype' over S. China Sea military buildup

 Trump sends mixed message with 'America First' security strategy

 Japan eyes $46bn defence budget to counter N. Korea: report
NUKEWARS
New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement