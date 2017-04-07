US launches missile strike on Syria airbase



By Rouba El-Husseini with Andrew Beatty in Palm Beach



Beirut (AFP) April 7, 2017



But Damascus government ally Russia said the strike constituted an "aggression against a sovereign state" and suspended a bilateral agreement to help avoid clashes in the skies over Syria.

America is currently hitting the Islamic State group in Syria under a 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force.

But critics questioned whether the action amounted to a declaration of war and said Trump should have gone to Congress first.

The strike was launched at the order of President Donald Trump and was a "proportional response," Davis said.

Davis said the runways themselves were not targeted.

Russian state television said that nine planes have been destroyed at the base, but that the runway was intact.

"The strike was a proportional response to Assad's heinous act," Davis said.

US officials stressed the strike was a direct reaction to the chemical attack, and not the beginning of a broader military campaign against Assad.

The SANA state news agency said four children were among nine civilians killed in surrounding villages.

The Syrian army in a statement said six people were killed at the base and that the attack caused "significant damage".

According to the Pentagon, initial indications showed the strike had severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft, infrastructure and equipment at Shayrat.

"Every precaution was taken to execute this strike with minimal risk to personnel at the airfield," he said.

Davis said the strike was designed to avoid casualties.

Russian forces were warned ahead of the strike using a special military-to-military hotline.

The strike was launched from the destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the eastern Mediterranean.

"So that would not be ignited and cause a hazard to civilians or anyone else," McMaster said.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said measures had been put in place to avoid hitting sarin gas stored at the airfield.

US intelligence agents believe aircraft from Shayrat conducted a suspected chemical weapons attack on April 4.

The Tomahawks targeted aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defence systems and radars, the Pentagon said.

According to the Pentagon, as well as hosting Syrian aircraft the facility was used to store chemical weapons.

At around 3:40 am Syria time on Friday (0040 GMT) the US military fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Shayrat airfield near Homs in central Syria.

Here is what we know so far about the target and the outcome of the strike.

US forces fired a barrage of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase Friday in response to what President Donald Trump called a "barbaric" chemical attack he blamed on the Damascus regime.

The massive strike -- the first direct US action against President Bashar al-Assad's government and Trump's biggest military decision since taking office -- marked a dramatic escalation in American involvement in Syria's six-year civil war.

It followed days of outrage at images of dead children and victims suffering convulsions from the suspected sarin gas attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun.

US officials said 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from Navy ships in the Mediterranean at the Shayrat airfield at 3:40 am (0040 GMT), targeting the base from where Washington believes Tuesday's deadly attack was launched.

Calling the strike a "flagrant aggression", the Syrian army said it had killed six people and caused extensive damage to the base.

The attack was hailed by the Syrian opposition and supported by US allies including Britain, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

But it was denounced by Assad allies Iran and Russia, with Moscow warning that it would inflict "considerable damage" on US-Russia ties and halting an agreement with Washington aimed at avoiding clashes in Syrian airspace.

Trump announced the strike in a brief televised address delivered hours after the UN Security Council failed to agree on a probe into the suspected chemical attack.

Syria's military has denied ever using chemical weapons, but Trump accused Assad of a "very barbaric attack" in which "even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered."

- 'Blown to pieces' -

At least 86 people, including 27 children, were killed in Khan Sheikhun and more than 500 wounded.

"Tonight I call on all civilised nations to join us in seeking to end this slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types," Trump said.

The missiles were fired from the USS Porter and the USS Ross, which belong to the US Navy's Sixth Fleet and are in the eastern Mediterranean.

The strike targeted radars, aircraft, air defence systems and other logistical components at the base south of Homs in central Syria.

US officials said measures had been put in place to avoid hitting sarin gas they said was stored at the airfield.

"The airbase was almost completely destroyed -- the runway, the fuel tanks and the air defences were all blown to pieces," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based monitoring group said at least seven servicemen were killed, including an air commodore.

The base was the second most important for Syria's air force, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, after the Latakia airbase in Assad's coastal heartland where Russia also maintains extensive facilities.

In a statement read on state television, the Syrian army confirmed the strike and gave the toll of six dead, without specifying whether they were civilians or military personnel.

It accused Washington of being allied with jihadists like the Islamic State group, and said it was seeking to "justify this aggression" by pointing the finger at Damascus for the suspected chemical attack "without knowing the truth."

- Moscow slams 'aggression' -

Syria's opposition and rebel fighters, who have for years urged more direct US military action in support of their uprising, hailed the strike and called for more.

The National Coalition, the main opposition grouping, called on Washington to take further steps to "neutralise" the regime's air power.

"We hope for more strikes... and that these are just the beginning," spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told AFP.

The White House was quick to paint the decision as limited to deterring the use of chemical weapons, and not part of a broader military campaign to remove Assad by force.

"The intent was to deter the regime from doing this again, and it is certainly our hope that this has had that effect," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis told reporters.

Moscow, which launched a military intervention in support of Assad's forces in 2015, had warned of "negative consequences" if Washington carried out military action in Syria.

Russia stood by Damascus this week despite the global uproar, insisting that the chemical weapons that caused the deaths in Khan Sheikhun had been stockpiled by "terrorists" on the ground and possibly released by a conventional strike.

It demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the US strike, calling it a "gross... violation of international law."

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin considered it "aggression against a sovereign state" and that it would inflict "considerable damage" on US-Russia ties.

Moscow also announced it was suspending a deal with the United States that was aimed at preventing incidents in Syrian airspace, where Russian warplanes and aircraft from a US-led anti-jihadist coalition are both operating.

- Turning point for Trump -

US officials said Russia's military in Syria was informed of the strike beforehand in order to avoid casualties that could prompt a broader crisis.

Just days before he is due to visit Moscow, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Russia of being incompetent or complicit in permitting Assad's actions.

Tillerson said the attack should leave no one in any doubt that Trump is willing to act if any actor "crosses the line."

It will send ripples around the world, from Pyongyang to Tehran, as nations and leaders take the measure of the novice but often bellicose president.

The timing of the strike, during a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, will give weight to Trump's threats to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes unilaterally if necessary.

On Wednesday, Trump had decried the suspected chemical attack as an "affront to humanity."

"It crossed a lot of lines for me," Trump said, alluding to Barack Obama's failure to enforce his own "red line" on the use of chemical weapons in Syria four years ago.

In 2013, Trump had urged then-president Obama not to intervene against Assad.

The Khan Sheikhun incident appears to have marked a turning point for Trump, just days after his administration signalled it was no longer seeking the Syrian leader's departure from power.

Tillerson called Thursday for "a political process that would lead to Assad leaving" and said his future role in the country was "uncertain."

burs-mm/kir

Syria: US involvement since 2011

Beirut (AFP) April 7, 2017 - US missiles targeted Syrian forces Friday in response to a suspected chemical attack that killed up to 86 people earlier this week.

It was the first direct US strike against the government of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's devastating six-year war.

Here is a look at Washington's previous involvement in the conflict.

- Pressure on Assad -

April 29, 2011: Responding to a bloody regime crackdown against protests, Washington slaps sanctions and asset freezes on Syrian officials including President Bashar al-Assad's powerful brother, Maher.

May 19: A day after ordering the first direct sanctions against Assad himself, US president Barack Obama calls on the Syrian leader to lead a political transition or step aside.

July 8: The US ambassador in Damascus, Robert Ford, challenges Assad by visiting Hama, a central city besieged by the army and scene of a massive demonstration against the regime.

August 18: Obama and Western allies for the first time call explicitly on Assad to stand down.

October 24: The United States announces that Ford has left Syria for security reasons. Damascus recalls its ambassador from Washington.

- Obama ignores 'red line' -

September 14, 2013: Following an August 21 chemical weapons attack attributed to Assad's regime, Russia and the United States agree to dismantle Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, averting the threat of a punitive US strike.

Obama had vowed to act if Syria crossed the "red line" of chemical weapons use. His failure to follow through upsets allies such as France and Saudi Arabia.

- Strikes against IS -

September 23, 2014: The United States and Arab allies launch air strikes in Syria against the Islamic State group, which has emerged as the strongest group fighting the regime. The strikes expand a US-led campaign against the jihadists in neighbouring Iraq.

- Moscow enters the fray -

September 30, 2015: Regime backer Russia launches air strikes in support of Assad. Moscow says it is targeting "terrorist groups" including IS, but most of the strikes target non-jihadist rebels.

The regime, on the back foot since March 2015, begins to retake territory.

In 2016, American and Russian-brokered ceasefires quickly break down, but after an all-out assault by Russian and Syrian forces ousts rebels from second city Aleppo, a truce negotiated without the US takes effect on December 30.

- Trump takes office -

November 15, 2016: Assad declares that US president-elect Donald Trump will be "a natural ally" if he decides to fight terrorism in Syria.

Syrian officials apply the term "terrorist" to all groups fighting the regime, including the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

March 30, 2017: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Assad's fate "will be decided by the Syrian people."

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley adds that "our priority is no longer to sit and focus on getting Assad out."

- First US strike -

April 4, 2017: Trump's tone hardens after a suspected chemical attack kills as many as 86 people in Idlib province.

"My attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much ... You're now talking about a whole different level," he says two days later.

The following morning, a pre-dawn wave of 59 US cruise missiles rips up Shayrat airfield in central Syria, the suspected launch site of the Idlib attack.

Noordwijk Aan Zee, Netherlands (AFP) April 6, 2017





The Philippine government and communist rebels have agreed in principle on an interim ceasefire to boost ongoing peace talks aimed at ending one of the world's longest insurgencies, the two sides said Thursday. The temporary truce would take effect after the two sides iron out the guidelines and ground rules, they said in a joint statement without giving a timetable. The two parties "hav ... read more

Related Links

