U.S. orders cannon bodies from Triumph Group



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 11, 2017



Gun bodies for BAE Systems' M777 Howitzer are to be manufactured by Pennsylvania-based Triumph Precision Components under a $15 million contract.

BAE Systems issued the award to Triumph after receiving a U.S. Foreign Military Sale contract to make the M777 for India.

"We are pleased to continue our staunch relationship with BAE in support of the M777 Howitzer," Rick Rosenjack, executive vice president for Triumph Precision Components, said in a press release, "and extend our support for the platform as it expands operations in India."

The M777 is a towed ultra-lightweight artillery piece with a range of nearly 15 miles.

The Triumph Group, parent of Triumph Precision Components, says the company has made more thn 1,000 bodies for the system since it was first introduced into service in 2005.

Triumph said that under the contract it will machine, weld and assemble the gun bodies and then deliver them to BAE Systems during the next two and a half years.

"With their focus on quality and on-time delivery as their top priorities, we are pleased to welcome Triumph Precision Components back to the production supply chain as we lean forward to deliver our commitment on the M777 India program," said Jimmy Dow, head of procurement for BAE Systems.

Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017





BAE Systems Hägglunds is to provide maintenance and sustainment support for Estonia's fleet of CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles, the company announced this week. The contracts from the Estonian Center for Defense Investment cover 44 vehicles, which were procured in 2014 from the Netherlands. "The armored maneuvering capability program is one of the most important capability dev ... read more

Related Links

