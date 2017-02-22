Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system
 by Richard Tomkins
 Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Mar 2, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Saab is to supply its AUV62-AT advanced anti-submarine warfare training system to an unidentified country beginning this year, the company announced Thursday.

The AUV62-AT is an autonomous, underwater acoustic target vehicle system that mimics a submarine in a way that is compatible with any torpedo and anti-submarine warfare sonar on the market today.

Saab said the system will replace the country's need to use an actual submarine as a maneuvering training target. The AUV62-AT was demonstrated recently in a British military exercise in Scotland and Wales.

"This a further proof of AUV62-AT as the world leading system for anti-submarine warfare training," Carl-Marcus Remen, sales director of Saab's Underwater Systems business unit, said in a press release. "With the system, the customer will be able to train in a more cost efficient and flexible way since the navy won't need to use own vital assets like submarines as ASW training targets."

"It ensures the entire ASW force can receive high quality training from start to finish," Remen added.

Additional information about the contract was not offered, and Saab said other information about the unnamed customer "will not be announced." Deliveries of the system to the unidentified customer will begin this year.

Russia to start testing TIGR unmanned armored car in 2017
 Abu Dhabi (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017
 Russia will start testing a new unmanned version of its Tigr armored car, equipped with a 30-millimeter automatic gun, this year, CEO of the vehicle's developer Military Industrial Company LCC (VPK) Alexander Krasovitsky told Sputnik. The vehicle was first introduced at the Army-2016 military fair in Russia's Kubinka near Moscow in September last year. "At the expo in Kubinka, we realized ... read more
