Unmanned helo completes French navy flight trials

by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 22, 2017
Schiebel of Austria reports that its Camcopter S-100 Unmanned Air System has successfully completed qualification flights for the French Navy.
The trials in late May and early June were conducted from from the deck of the Bâtiment de Projection et de Commandement Dixmude, the newest French Navy amphibious assault ship.
Schiebel said the Camcopter S-100, operated by a French Navy crew, performed about 30 day and night takeoffs and landings from the vessel. L3 Wescam's MX-10 was used to transmit data.
"As in previous deployments for the French customer, here again Schiebel's Camcopter S-100 -- with its small footprint and exceptional capability -- successfully proved to be a highly valuable asset for demanding maritime operations," Schiebel said in a press release.
The Camcopter S-100 has a beyond line-of-sight capability of as much as 124 miles. The aircraft's service ceiling is 18,000 feet, payload capability is typically 75 pounds and its flight endurance is 10 hours.
The French fleet is currently undergoing modernization. Schiebel participates in flight trials in order to confirm Ship Helicopter Operating Limits and to qualify the Camcopter's integration onto the assault ships.
