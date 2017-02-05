Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
VP Pence warns Iran against testing Trump's resolve
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 5, 2017


US Vice President Mike Pence in an interview airing Sunday warned Iran "not to test the resolve" of the Donald Trump administration, days after Washington slapped new sanctions on Tehran following a ballistic missile test launch.

Relations between the two sides have deteriorated sharply since Trump took office last month promising a tough line on what he sees as Iranian belligerence toward US interests.

"Iran would do well to look at the calendar and realize there's a new president in the Oval Office. And Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president," Pence told ABC News in an interview taped Saturday.

The tough talk came after Trump's Pentagon chief James Mattis declared last week that Iran was "the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world."

The charged rhetoric has raised questions over whether the United States will abandon commitments it made under a landmark deal -- negotiated with several world powers and approved by president Barack Obama in 2015 -- that obliged Iran to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for relief from US and international sanctions.

"The Iranians got a deal from the international community that again, the president and I and our administration think was a terrible deal," Pence said.

Although Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have said the United States would stand by the agreement, Pence was less forthcoming.

"Well, we're evaluating that as we speak," he said.

"I think the president will make that decision in the days ahead. And he'll listen to all of his advisors, but make no mistake about it. The resolve of this president is such that Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions."

US officials said the new sanctions imposed Friday were in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile test and its support for the Huthi rebels in Yemen, who recently targeted a Saudi warship.

The White House has said "nothing is off the table" -- even military action.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NUKEWARS
Trump on Iran: 'Nothing is off the table'
 Washington (AFP) Feb 2, 2017
 /> US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is not ruling out any options in response to Iran's recent missile test, further raising tensions after saying he was putting the country "on notice." When asked by a journalist whether military action is off the table against Iran, Trump replied, "Nothing is off the table." The comment came hours after Trump had tweeted that Iran was "forma ... read more

NUKEWARS
S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system

 Russia restores radar field securing all-round defense against missile attacks

 Moscow's air defense registered a dozen missile launches in 2016
NUKEWARS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

 Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 White House 'aware' of Iran missile test
NUKEWARS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online
NUKEWARS
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
NUKEWARS
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle
NUKEWARS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff
NUKEWARS
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO

 New Pentagon chief seeks to underscore alliances with Japan, S.Korea
NUKEWARS
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement