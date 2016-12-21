Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Wounded Iraqis fill hospitals as Mosul op drags on
 By Sarah Benhaida
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Dec 21, 2016


Children suffering in battle for Iraq's Mosul: Amnesty
Baghdad (AFP) Dec 22, 2016 - Children are being killed and wounded as well as witnessing horrific violence as Iraqi forces battle the Islamic State group in heavily populated Mosul, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to retake the country's last IS-held city more than two months ago, and have pushed the jihadists out of several neighbourhoods on Mosul's eastern side.

But the battle to retake the city -- where a million or more people may still live -- is far from over, and the heaviest fighting may still be ahead.

"Children caught in the crossfire of the brutal battle for Mosul have seen things that no one, of any age, should ever see," Amnesty's Donatella Rovera said in a statement.

"I met children who have not only sustained horrific wounds but have also seen their relatives and neighbours decapitated in mortar strikes, torn to shreds by car bombs or mine explosions, or crushed under the rubble of their homes," Rovera said.

One woman named Mouna recounted how her daughters, aged eight and 14 months, were killed by mortar fire last month.

"I was telling the girls to go inside. There was shelling and shooting 24 hours a day in our area," the rights group quoted Mouna as saying.

"Just then a mortar landed by the house. I collapsed on the spot, my daughter Teiba fell with her head against the gate, and the little one crawled and crawled till she reached me and collapsed on my lap."

IS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad beginning in June 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition and Iran have since regained much of the territory they had lost.

But the war against the jihadists has taken a significant toll in money, lives and heavily damaged towns and cities.

Mohammed Abdulrazzaq was gathering water in Mosul when shrapnel tore into his legs, making him one of a growing number of wounded from the battleground Iraqi city putting huge strains on hospitals.

Iraqi forces launched a massive operation on October 17 to recapture Mosul, the country's last city held by the Islamic State group, and while they have advanced into its east, large parts remain under jihadist control.

Abdulrazzaq said his arms were loaded with jerry cans of water when the shellfire struck with "a huge boom" that left him deaf in one ear.

He then "saw the blood squirt" from his legs.

His legs covered in bandages, Abdulrazzaq is now hospitalised in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region that is located around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Mosul.

"There, it is a terrible street war," said the bearded 43-year-old.

At the hospital, "every day, I see dozens of wounded arrive. We are already being crammed in and there will be many more," he said.

- 'They are not humans' -

His wife, five children and 80-year-old mother are still in Mosul, where IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi announced the group's cross-border "caliphate" in 2014.

Saddam Georgis, who was also wounded by shelling in Mosul, lived for two weeks in an area "liberated" from IS's brutal rule.

Like others he welcomed the arrival of Iraqi forces in the city's Al-Alam district.

But while the jihadists had been pushed out of the area, it was still within range of their mortar rounds.

"They are not humans, not Muslims, they strike civilians, aim at houses," the 45-year-old said from intensive care.

Georgis remembers the sound of the explosion and the shock of the shrapnel -- "like a stone that hit me in the thigh" -- the spurting blood, being transported on a makeshift cart.

After that, he recalls nothing until he woke up in hospital.

"I don't even know if my four children were able to reach relatives in Mosul," he said, his wife sitting at his bedside.

Zainab, a 10-year-old girl, was also hit in the legs by shrapnel, as was her two-and-a-half-year-old sister.

"Our neighbourhood has been liberated but the firing continues," their mother said.

- Looming 'disaster' -

Human Rights Watch has said that IS is "indiscriminately" attacking Mosul residents who refused to retreat when it did, and that Iraqi and US-led coalition forces are also putting civilians in danger.

"Residents said (IS) members told them in person, by radio, and over mosque loudspeakers that those who stayed behind were 'unbelievers' and therefore valid targets along with the Iraqi and coalition forces," the rights group said.

The hospital where Zainab, her sister and the two men are being treated is facing a wave of patients, said Rauf Karim, its head nurse.

"Some days we receive 25 new patients, others more than 30," including children, Karim said.

The growing number of wounded adds to "several crises" already burdening the medical sector in Kurdistan, said Saman Barzanji, the head of the Arbil health department.

It has already had to contend with the arrival of large numbers of people displaced by the war with IS as well as wounded members of the Kurdish security forces, all while the region faces major economic challenges.

"Our operating rooms are facing severe shortages of instruments and equipment," he said, adding: "This is a crisis and soon we could have a disaster."

"How long can we hold on?"


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
IRAQ WARS
Unravelling the story of a mass grave in Iraq
 Hamam Al-Alil, Iraq (AFP) Dec 20, 2016
 Three men set up a fence and a ribbon of yellow and black crime scene tape around a site south of Iraq's Mosul, marking a mass grave of jihadists' victims. It is one of dozens of such sites discovered in areas around Iraq that have been recaptured from the Islamic State group, whose rule has been defined by extreme brutality. Now investigators face the enormous task of piecing together d ... read more

IRAQ WARS
U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen

 US general says missile system in S. Korea in 8-10 months
IRAQ WARS
Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work

 Raytheon gets $60 million contract modification for RAM missiles
IRAQ WARS
Malawi drone test centre to help with healthcare, disasters

 Amazon completes its first drone delivery, in England

 MBDA's Brimstone missile planned for Britain's Protector drone

 Britain signs off on General Atomics' Protector program
IRAQ WARS
Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network

 NSA gives Type1 certification to Harris radio
IRAQ WARS
General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle

 MBDA completes Enforcer tests

 Lithuania buys Saab's RBS 70 simulators

 U.S. State Dept. approves M1A2 tank recapitalization for Kuwait
IRAQ WARS
NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign
IRAQ WARS
Japan's top court backs Tokyo in bid to relocate Okinawa base

 NATO urges Russia to prod Ukraine rebels to honour truce

 China returns seized US naval sea drone

 China offers guns worth $14 mn for drug war: Philippines
IRAQ WARS
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.