|.
|.
|
Australia, Japan to pursue 'more complex' joint military drills
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Dec 9, 2022
Australia and Japan will pursue opportunities for "more complex" joint military exercises, Canberra's defence minister said Friday after talks with his Japanese counterpart and the countries' foreign ministers in Tokyo.
The meeting followed the signing in October of a security pact by Japan and Australia, agreeing to share intelligence and deepen defence cooperation to counter China's military rise.
And in Washington this week, the Australian and American defence and foreign ministers said they would welcome Japanese troops into three-way rotations.
On Friday, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said the security pact and other agreements enable the two nations "to take the strategic alignment and the deep affection between our countries forward".
"We've spent today thinking of ways in which we can operationalise that," he said in a four-way announcement.
"There are a range of opportunities that exist which we will be pursuing where our two militaries can work closely together to do more high-end exercises and more complex exercises."
Marles said Australia was also "looking forward to ways in which, working with America, we can trilateralise that, and make that an effort where it is Australia, America and Japan working together across the three domains" of land, sea and air defence.
The United States has been rotating marines since 2011 through the strategic city of Darwin in northern Australia.
Japan's Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada did not comment directly on the invitation to participate in trilateral operations in Australia.
He only stated that "for our defence and security, the cooperation between Australia and Japan, together with that of our ally the United States and other like-minded countries, is of vital importance".
Japan, a treaty-bound ally of the United States, has in recent years sought growing diplomatic cooperation with Australia, but defence ties have been more sensitive due to the Japanese constitution, which limits Tokyo's military capacity to ostensibly self-protective measures.
But Japan is preparing to announce an overhaul of its security strategy, including plans to ramp up defence spending by more than 50 percent over five years.
US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on NATO
Washington (AFP) Dec 8, 2022
Finland and Sweden joined the United States on Thursday in asking Turkey for its greenlight soon to join NATO, saying they have been fulfilling promises sought by Ankara on militants. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers, meeting jointly in Washington, steered clear of airing any frustration or threatening Turkey, the one nation holding up the Nordic nations' bids to join the transatlantic alliance. "I'm confident that NATO will formally welcome Finland ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.