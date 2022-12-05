|.
|.
|
Japan eyes 56% increase in defence budget over five years
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Dec 5, 2022
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed ministers on Monday to boost the country's defence budget by 56 percent over the next five years to $318 billion.
The government is overhauling its defence and security strategies in response to regional threats from nuclear-armed North Korea and an increasingly assertive China.
Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Kishida told him that "the size of the medium-term defence programme for the next five years, which is currently being arranged, should be around 43 trillion yen ($318 billion)".
"This is a level at which we can achieve the goal of strengthening our defence capability," Hamada told reporters after talks with Kishida and the finance minister.
The amount would be more than 1.5 times larger than the current five-year spending plan of 27.5 trillion yen.
The decision comes a week after Kishida announced he wanted to increase defence spending to two percent of GDP by 2027.
For decades, Japan has spent around one percent of GDP or less on defence, less than the NATO standard of two percent.
But growing pressure from China, including military exercises and the presence of boats around disputed islands, has helped build support for a bigger budget.
The war in Ukraine and repeated missile launches by North Korea have also sharpened views.
The move is controversial in Japan for several reasons, however, including the country's post-war constitution which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.
Japanese media reports say one target of additional spending would be "counterstrike" capacity -- weapons that can target enemy missile launch sites and described by Tokyo as defensive.
UK to join EU project to speed up troop movements
Brussels (AFP) Nov 15, 2022
The EU on Tuesday gave the green light for Britain to join a project to speed the movement of troops around Europe, as the West frets about the threat from Russia. "Russia's war against Ukraine has further demonstrated that being able to move troops and military equipment swiftly across Europe and beyond is essential for our security," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. "After the US, Canada and Norway joined last year, the UK's participation is yet another proof of the importance of th ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.