Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Beijing says G7 'maliciously slandered China; Political manipulation' behind US arrests
Russia visit shows 'determination' to strengthen ties: Chinese minister
Moscow (AFP) April 18 - China's defence minister Li Shangfu said Tuesday his trip to Moscow was aimed at demonstrating Beijing's "determination" to strengthen strategic ties with Russia. The visit comes after President Vladimir Putin received Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month in Moscow for a summit showing the nations' united front against the West. During a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, Li said he wanted to demonstrate Beijing's "firm determination to strengthen the strategic cooperation between the armed forces of China and Russia."0
Beijing says G7 'maliciously slandered China; Political manipulation' behind US arrests
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) April 18, 2023

China said on Tuesday G7 nations in Japan had "maliciously slandered and smeared" it, after foreign ministers in the group of developed economies criticised a number of Beijing's policies.

"The G7 foreign ministers' meeting disregarded China's solemn position and objective facts, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and maliciously slandered and smeared China," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Asked about a joint statement in which G7 diplomats -- meeting in Japan's resort town of Karuizawa -- expressed concerns about issues relating to Taiwan, the East China Sea, South China Sea, Xinjiang, and Tibet, Wang singled out hosts Japan and slammed the communique.

"Between the lines, the relevant statement is full of arrogance, prejudice and sinister intent to oppose and suppress China," Wang said.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has lodged solemn representations with Japan, the host country of the meeting."

China recently held three days of military drills around Taiwan in a show of force it described as a rehearsal to "seal off" the self-ruled island.

Even though it has been ruled separately for more than 70 years, China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

"Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of China's territory," Wang said.

"The One-China principle is the anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. To truly maintain peace... any move towards Taiwan independence must be unequivocally opposed and stopped."

He went on to refer to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, which he said were "purely China's internal affairs" and Beijing would "not tolerate interference by any outside force under any name or in any way".

Wang added: "The situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea remains stable on the whole.

"Relevant (G7) countries should earnestly respect the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability, stop sowing discord between regional countries and provoking confrontation between camps."

EU chief urges leaders not to let China divide bloc
Strasbourg, France (AFP) April 18, 2023 - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen urged the bloc's leaders to show unity in the face of China on Tuesday, one week after French President Emmanuel Macron stirred a fierce debate over ties with Beijing.

Macron triggered a firestorm following a trip to China by asserting that Europe should not automatically follow US policy on Taiwan and should avoid "crises that aren't ours".

"A strong European China policy relies on strong coordination between member states and EU institutions and on the willingness to avoid divide and conquer tactics," von der Leyen, who accompanied Macron to Beijing, told MEPs.

"We have already in the recent days and weeks seen those tactics in action and it is now time for Europe to move to action too. Now is the time to demonstrate our collective will," she said, in an address to the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen reiterated her call for the 27-nation EU to reduce its dependance on an increasingly assertive Beijing for key resources, while not fully "de-coupling" its economy from China and its vast markets.

"On the issue of Taiwan. The EU's one China policy is long-standing," the head of the EU's executive arm said.

"We have consistently called for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. And we stand strongly against any unilateral change of the status quo in particular, by the use of force".

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "Taiwan is crucial for Europe" in part due to the important shipping routes and its role producing semiconductors.

"It's not just for moral, ethical reasons that we should reject any external interference in the affairs of Taiwan," he said.

He insisted European fleets needed to take part in freedom of navigation operations in the straits and said the bloc should be ready to "face down provocations no matter where they come".

- 'Well-tuned chorus' -

Macron's comments drew sharp criticism from several of France's EU allies, especially nations in the east of the bloc that see the United States as their primary security guarantor in the face of China's ally Russia.

Borrell said the bloc's member states should try to get on the same "same wavelength" over Beijing.

"We can't speak with just one voice because of the multiplicity of voices that we have, but at least we could be a well-tuned chorus," he told the European Parliament.

Borrell said the bloc needed to find common ground on whether it wanted to forge its own independent voice in global affairs and how it should deal with China's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.

European leaders have pushed Beijing to get its close ally Moscow to pull back, but there have been no concrete results from their diplomatic outreach.

"We all have our relations with China, but they can't develop normally if China doesn't use its influence with Russia to get it to withdraw its troops from Ukraine," Borrell said.

"Any neutrality which doesn't draw a distinction between the aggressor and the country aggressed is basically on the side of the aggressor," he said.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Philippines ex-foreign minister who stood up to China dies at 83
 Manila (AFP) April 18, 2023
 Albert del Rosario, the Philippines' former foreign minister who stood up to Beijing in the South China Sea, has died at the age of 83, Manila said Tuesday. Del Rosario, who served under Philippine president Benigno Aquino from 2011 to 2016, died while en route to the United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement that did not specify the cause of death. Born in Manila in 1939, he went on to graduate with a degree in economics from New York University and later became ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland

 Aegis Combat System intercepts target during flight test

 Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon

 PAC-3 flight test paves the way for new Patriot software release
SUPERPOWERS
AMRAAM variant, AIM-120D-3, completes critical milestone

 Raytheon Technologies selected by US Navy for anti-ship strike weapon

 Partnering and integration speeds delivery of a hypersonic missile

 Russia says fired anti-ship missiles at mock target in Sea of Japan
SUPERPOWERS
Built to bounce back researchers design drones to cope with collisions

 LIDS: A sure shot against drones

 Drones navigate unseen environments with liquid neural networks

 Iran army gets 200 new 'strategic' drones: state media
SUPERPOWERS
Hughes introduces Smart Network Edge Software for critical DoD communications

 42-satellite constellation will provide resilient, secure comms for US troops globally

 Building a Secure Resilient Satellite Infrastructure for Europe

 Raytheon and SpiderOak collaborate to secure satcoms in crowded LEO
SUPERPOWERS
US announces new $325 mn military aid package for Ukraine

 Developing agile, reliable sensing systems with microbes

 Boeing signs joint weapons development deal with South Korea

 Xi says China must strengthen training for 'actual combat'
SUPERPOWERS
Seoul says military aid for Ukraine 'depends on Russia'

 Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study

 Australia unveils biggest defence reform in decades

 Polish PM blasts 'short-sighted' European opening to China after Macron visit
SUPERPOWERS
US urges Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden's NATO bid

 Macron, Biden agree to 'engage' China on Ukraine: French statement

 Beijing says G7 'maliciously slandered China; Political manipulation' behind US arrests

 China says respects ex-Soviet sovereignty; France gives China envoy 'stern rebuke'
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.