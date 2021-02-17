. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
Biden renews 'Quad' with allies despite Beijing pressure
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 17, 2021

The United States announced talks for Thursday with Australia, India and Japan, with President Joe Biden renewing the alliance of the so-called "Quad" in defiance of warnings from China.

The State Department said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak virtually with the foreign ministers of the three nations, with the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change on the agenda.

"These discussions with the Quad foreign ministers is critical to advancing our shared goals of a free and open Indo-Pacific and rising to the defining challenges of our times," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Wednesday.

Launched in 2007, the Quad was an idea of Japan's then prime minister Shinzo Abe, a hawk who was eager to find partners to balance a rising China.

While Australia and India had initially been cautious about antagonizing China, the Quad format has expanded in recent years as both nations' relationships deteriorate with Beijing.

The Quad nations in November held four-way naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, with Australia participating for the first time in more than a decade, weeks after their foreign ministers including Blinken's predecessor Mike Pompeo met in Tokyo.

China's state-run Global Times earlier this month warned Biden that renewing the Quad would be a "serious strategic blunder," saying he may trigger "a severe strategic confrontation" with Beijing by trying to prevent its dominance.

The newspaper in an expert's commentary put particular pressure on India, suggesting it had the power to end the Quad format and advising that it not "completely tie itself to the US' anti-China chariot."

India has historically insisted on non-alignment in its foreign policy but tensions have soared since last year when a pitched battle in the Himalayas left at least 20 Indian troops dead as well as an unknown number of Chinese casualties.

Raising speculation on the Quad's future, India did not use the term in its statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first call with Biden since his inauguration, speaking more generally of the importance of "working with like-minded countries."

India called for a "free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," adding an additional nuance to the White House's description of only "a free and open Indo-Pacific" built in part through the Quad.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
Biden says phone call with Xi lasted two hours
 Washington (AFP) Feb 11, 2021
 President Joe Biden said Thursday that his first phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office lasted two hours. "Last night, I was in the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping," Biden told reporters - an unusually long interaction for a US president, with whom even face-to-face meetings rarely stretch beyond an hour. Biden warned afterwards that if the United States doesn't "get moving" on China policy, "they're going to eat our lunch." He challenged Xi on human righ ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
US renews call on Turkey to dump Russian missile system

 Turkey hints at compromise with US over Russian missiles

 China tests its missile interception equipment

 Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIb Awards
SUPERPOWERS
State Department approves possible $197M missile sale to Egypt

 Northrop Grumman to Develop Advanced Air-to-Air Missile Engagement Concept

 State Department approves $85M missile sale to Chile

 U.S. Navy to arm amphibious vessels with long-range missiles
SUPERPOWERS
NATO AGS drone reaches initial operational readiness

 Commercial 1-ton cargo delivery glider to be scaled down for expanded military operations

 French Armed Forces selects Airbus Survey Copter Aliaca fixed-wing drone

 DARPA initiates design of LongShot unmanned air vehicle
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman gets $3.6B for work on Air Force communications node

 Skynet 6A passes Preliminary Design Review

 Northrop Grumman lands $325M deal for Air Force JSTARS sustainment

 ThinKom completes Over-the-Air tests with K/Q-Band antenna on protected comms satellite
SUPERPOWERS
US Army selects Lockheed Martin to integrate and test combat vehicle protection system

 BAE Systems awarded $184M for 36 more amphibious combat vehicles

 Female Marine recruits arrive for San Diego boot camp

 Oshkosh announces production of its 10,000th JLTV
SUPERPOWERS
Biden maintains tough line on Turkey over Russia arms

 Japan's Kirin cuts ties with Myanmar military-owned firm

 Austin asks hundreds of Pentagon policy advisers to resign

 Biden administration pauses arms deals with UAE, Saudi Arabia for review
SUPERPOWERS
Russia says Norway becoming 'parade-ground' for NATO

 New Pentagon chief to reassure NATO allies

 India, China 'disengage' from part of border

 Biden says phone call with Xi lasted two hours
SUPERPOWERS
Nanowire could provide a stable, easy-to-make superconducting transistor

 New technique builds super-hard metals from nanoparticles

 Scientists see competition of magnetic orders from 2D sheets of atoms

 Atomic-scale nanowires can now be produced at scale








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.